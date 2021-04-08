Salem woman accused of stealing personal info

SALEM — A Salem woman who worked in the electronics section of the Salem, New Hampshire, Walmart surrendered to police Tuesday morning after criminal allegations that she stole personal information from at least nine people.
According to police records, Yanelkis Rodriguez, 27, is now charged with nine counts of identity fraud and seven counts of theft.
An arrest warrant by Salem, New Hampshire, police Detective Joshua Dempsey explains that the department received a report of possible embezzlement or theft on Jan. 22 by a third party vendor at Walmart on North Broadway.
Police say Rodriguez worked for the vendor company, which is contracted by Walmart corporate.
Rodriguez is accused of using stolen identities to open new accounts — totaling 14 fraudulent transactions during a single week at the end of January.
Police say Rodriguez would open an accounts for new phones, typically iPhones, and activate them under fraudulent names before taking them from the store.
Each account was opened under the name of someone from a different state with no relation to Rodriguez, according to police. She is also accused of using credit card information and running credit reports on these victims.
The total theft under what police are calling an embezzlement scheme was more than $15,000.
Dempsey said he identified nine victims, all of whom have been fraudulently charged for purchases of phones and phone plans.
Investigators say their efforts revealed that Rodriguez was using a website developed to sell personal and bank account information.
Records show that Rodriguez answered to the warrant for her arrest Tuesday morning before being released on personal recognizance bail. An arraignment date will be scheduled in Rockingham Superior Court.
