SALEM — An employee of the Salem Market Basket store has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the store announced Tuesday.
The worker was identified by her husband and the company as Vitalina Williams, 59, of Salem. She died on Saturday after being hospitalized for a week, said her husband, David. He said his wife also worked primarily at the Lynn Walmart.
David Williams said his wife “had an aura of love around her.”
“It was great to be able to see everything through her eyes,” he recalled on Tuesday. “Nothing was old hat to her.”
The couple had celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary last month, on her husband’s birthday.
“Market Basket has learned that an associate from our Salem, Massachusetts location, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, has passed away after a brave battle with the virus,” said spokeswoman Justine Griffin in a statement.
Two other employees of the store have tested positive for the virus, Griffin said. They are now self-quarantining with their families and other close contacts.
“Vitalina Williams was a part-time Market Basket associate who served in our Salem store for eleven years,” said Griffin. “Our hearts go out to her husband Dave who is also a member of our Market Basket family.”
Williams last worked a shift at the store on March 26. She died on Saturday.
David Williams said he’s also been in quarantine. He said sharing her story has given him a sense of purpose.
Williams said his wife, who was originally from Tecpán, Guatemala, had been in the United States since the 1990s. She has one sister and six brothers.
The two met when Williams was riding his bike and saw her walking to the Salem train station on Bridge Street. He was smitten.
Their first date was an Easter dinner he cooked for her -- something that was unusual for a man to do where she was from.
“She was just a happy-go-lucky, wonderful lady,” said her husband.
She started to feel sick and left work early on March 26, David Williams said. She felt somewhat better the next day, but then suddenly took a turn for the worse and ended up at the hospital.
Griffin said counseling is being offered to her family and co-workers.
“We have reported this information to public health officials and followed their guidance and have brought in a specialized cleaning crew to clean and disinfect the store, as an added precaution.”
A manager on duty at the store, located on Highland Avenue, said he was unable to discuss the situation.
Market Basket stores have been adding measures in an attempt to better protect workers and customers, including limiting the number of customers in the store at any given time, marking floors to keep customers at least six feet apart, and stepping up cleaning and disinfecting of frequently-touched surfaces like cash registers, shopping baskets and carts, the company said.
Stores are also installing Plexiglas shields at checkouts, and has supplied gloves to workers, and the store is in the process of obtaining masks.
“It is with great sadness I share that earlier today we received word of the first coronavirus related death in Salem,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.
“This hits particularly close to home for me and many others, as the individual was an employee of the Salem Market Basket, our largest grocer and a location frequented by myself and many other residents,” Driscoll said in a statement. “My heart is heavy with this tragic news and I offer our deepest condolences to this individual’s family, friends and co-workers. Please know that our community stands with you in offering our support and love during this difficult time. Even though we’re socially distanced from each other, many people throughout Salem will be feeling the sadness of this loss.”
