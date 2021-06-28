SALEM — The YMCA of the North Shore has re-established Salem Y's annual summer camp in Pioneer Village, a century-old living history museum built into the northern edge of Forest River Park.
It's an example of things to come. The Y previously hosted its summer camps at Camp Naumkeag off of Memorial Drive, which is due soon to swap places with Pioneer Village.
Standing under Pioneer Village's tree canopy, Salem Y executive director Charity Lezama watched as children worked on crafts projects, navigated through the park in groups and frantically batted a four-square ball around a "GaGa Ball Pit" — a camp favorite. The area is set up alongside the Village's trademark cottages and includes a new wooden building that will eventually support a camp store.
"We've been talking about this for two years," Lezama said. "As Camp Naumkeag and the property there became less and less viable for a summer camp, we started talking about where there are other properties in Salem."
Camp Harbor Quest, as it's called, is a traditional day camp serving children ages 7 to 13 using the Forest River Park's beaches, playground, baseball field and concrete slide. It's mirrored by "Young Pioneers at Camp Harbor Quest," which serves children ages 5 to 7. Between the two, Salem Y is bringing upward of 160 children to Forest River Park each day, according to Lezama.
"We use this as a home base and take advantage of everything the park has to offer," Lezama said. "Kids here have canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding since we're on the waterfront. They utilize the playground and the field over there with the basketball courts."
The Y will also manage Forest River Park's new swimming pool, which is under construction, when it opens later this summer.
"Part of our contract in managing that pool is providing hour-long blocks," Lezama said. "In prior years, when we were at Camp Naumkeag, we didn't have access to that because of transportation. Now, our kids will be able to participate in that."
The pool is still moving toward a late-summer opening, with current targets looking at sometime in August, according to Lezama.
Mayor Kim Driscoll said Salem Y using Pioneer Village is "such a natural, to be able to give Salem kids an amazing summer camp experience."
"It's a beautiful waterfront facility that allows for a beach, brand new field, and we're obviously renovating the pool and aquatic center," Driscoll said. "It's almost like being on a summer camp island, but you don't have to actually leave land."
The camp's use of Pioneer Village isn't expected to impact the living-history museum, Driscoll said. The camp runs during the week, while Pioneer Village is generally a weekend-only attraction that sees its most heavy traffic in the fall, after camp has ended and kids are back in school.
"We're over the moon about partnering with the Y," Driscoll said. "Now they have the space that's equal to their talent."
That said, it will still be a couple of years before Pioneer Village moves to Camp Naumkeag, and vice versa. The Pioneer Village project is broken up into two phases, with historic structures moving to open mid-2023 and a second phase installing attractions and exhibits due for early 2026, just as Salem hits its 400th anniversary.
That would allow the city "to also include more of the indigenous peoples' story and showcase what some of our early settlers faced, both challenges and the amazing opportunities," Driscoll said. "This will be a better camp experience (for anyone using the new Camp Naumkeag), and for visitors visiting Pioneer Village, you're on the trolley line and closer to the experiences."
