Because they couldn't have an Easter celebration at their school, Julia Nambalirwa-Lugudde, co-Director of The Greenhouse School in Salem, and her husband, Dan Welch, decided to bring Easter to their students.
Affectionately known by the school's children and their parents as 'Ms. Julia' and 'Mr. Danny', they assembled Easter baskets for their students and delivered them in no-contact dropoffs at the children's homes.
"It will be just like the Easter Bunny actually came," says Nambalirwa-Lugudde. "Something special just shows up on the porch."
"Every year for decades we've done a huge thing for Easter," explains Welch. "Kids love the secular side of the holiday: coloring eggs, exploring different cooking cultures and celebrations, the Easter egg hunt, making baskets, and of course, the candy."
