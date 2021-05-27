SALEM — The masks are coming off Saturday, but only where businesses allow it.
The city's Board of Health voted 4-1 Tuesday night to fully rescind its order from April 20, 2020, requiring face masks inside essential businesses and residential building common areas, as of May 29.
The vote coincides with Gov. Charlie Baker's state reopening plans, which were announced last week.
Officials said businesses remain free to keep their own mask requirements in place and to deny entry to those who refuse to wear a face covering when asked to do so.
The board also voted unanimously to rescind its remaining orders, including the declaration in March 2020 of a public health emergency, as of June 15. That's also in line with the state's reopening plans.
In Salem, "over 56% — that's last week; that's delayed — have had their first-dose vaccination, which is on par with exactly where the state is at," said board Chairperson Jeremy Schiller. "We've also had our positivity rate, which is the lowest rate since last summer, prior to vaccinations. The hospital capacity is the most it's been since the summer.
"Those are the data points, where we've used those in the past to guide us, and we should be consistent," Schiller continued. "We base our decisions on the data."
Across the country, states, towns, and even corporations are adjusting their COVID-19 restrictions as vaccination rates increase and vaccine supply far outpaces the demand for shots. For example, a regional vaccine clinic in Salem with 500 doses available only administered 22 on Tuesday, Schiller said.
The conversation about ending restrictions has been heavier in Salem, with visitors coming from other parts of the country prompting fears of enforcing different health regulations and facing higher infection rates. Among Board of Health members, there's still a concern that many businesses aren't ready for maskless customers — especially those downtown businesses that seasonally hire high school and college students, some of whom only recently became eligible for the vaccine.
"A lot of individuals haven't had their second dose, or have had difficulties scheduling or are about to get their second dose," said Datanis Elias, who voted against rescinding the face mask order. "I don't necessarily think we'd be holding back anything by allowing maybe two or three more weeks, maybe even up to June 15, just so we can give an opportunity to everyone who didn't have an opportunity to schedule their first dose in April."
Ward 3 City Councilor Patti Morsillo, a liaison to the Board of Health, said she only became fully vaccinated last Friday, "and I think I got my first dose the second week it was available for my age group."
"I can understand their point," Morsillo said. "They haven't had enough time to become fully vaccinated yet."
Board member Geraldine Yuhas had a simple suggestion for those employees.
"If people aren't comfortable because they aren't fully vaccinated, then wear a mask," Yuhas said. "There's nothing to stop you from wearing a mask."
Others noted that businesses are within their right to require masks.
"Businesses still have the right to refuse service to people for whatever the reason may be, as long as they're on solid legal ground," city health agent Dave Greenbaum said. "I'd recommend any business that has questions, consult their attorneys or legal representatives for clarification on that. But I do believe they have the ability to say, 'we're still going to require face coverings.'"
Sharon Cameron, director of Health and Human Services in Peabody, agreed.
"We will be following the state guidelines," Cameron said of Peabody. "We do expect that some business owners and facility operators will make individual decisions around things like continued mask use, social distancing measures and other best practices, and we support their efforts to take steps they feel are appropriate to protect the health and safety of their workforce and their customers. We hope that our residents will be respectful of decisions made by business owners regarding the continuation of safeguards."
