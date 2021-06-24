SALEM — Race equity work in Salem is about to get a lot more powerful.
The City Council will be asked at its meeting Thursday night to create a Race Equity Commission. The commission would continue the work of the Race Equity Task Force, which formed last June to look at race equity "in all aspects of city life" amid nation-wide conversations over racial inequality and the treatment of Blacks by police.
"The task force is sort of a temporary measure that was aimed at convening people, with the idea of understanding how we could as a community galvanize support to address inequities, to provide a forum for a broad cross-section of the community to come together, and identify strategies to address systemic racism," Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said. "The Race Equity Task Force was meant to have a purpose, and that was the creation of an initial race equity report for Salem, and that work is coming to a close."
The task force's report is expected to be finished by the end of the month. It will contain, more important than anything, a "foundation of what we hope is more work yet to come," said Shawn Newton, the task force's chairperson.
"We're concluding a report that outlines a series of recommendations in a variety of areas we worked on," Newton said. "The main one was to figure out how this work can carry on after the task force laid the foundation. We thought that it was extremely important we recommend the creation of a permanent commission that would involve community members and appointed city leaders to help continue to address racism in the city of Salem."
The City Council must approve the creation of the commission, which will take two votes, Driscoll said. The first could come Thursday night when Driscoll's proposal is introduced, but it could go to a subordinate committee for further discussion.
But some of the bricks needed to build the path toward the commission have already been laid. This year's budget, approved recently by the City Council, includes the hire of a director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
"This is becoming more common-place in cities and towns. I know both Lynn and Beverly have individuals who are diversity, equity, and inclusion officers," Driscoll said. "Organizations need help addressing disparities, and we need to be intentional in how we take on that work. The goal of hiring a diversity, equity, and inclusion officer is to have someone who can drive that agenda, provide the training and support necessary to make our city an anti-racist organization, and that doesn't happen unless someone assigns those tasks."
The director will work within the city solicitor's office, Salem's in-house legal department, according to Driscoll.
With the new director and commission in place, Newton said, the task force's work will elevate to the status it deserves.
"The work can't stop with a task, hence 'task force,'" Newton said. "It really has to be long-term work."
The issue will be heard at the City Council's first entirely in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
