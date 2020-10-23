Sales office opens for 61-unit condo project 

SALEM — A small sales office on a one-way road downtown has a lot of work to do in the next several months.
Crews building the 61-unit Brix condominium project on Washington Street held a ribbon-cutting for its neighboring sales office late Thursday afternoon. The sales office, set up in the old home of Milk & Honey on Church Street, will start holding appointments to fill the building after Halloween.
"We already have 49 appointments set up for the first week, back to back," said Betsy Merry, a local realtor with Merry Fox Realty selling the units for Diamond Sinacori. "We would've started reservations tomorrow, but because of Halloween, we're going to start our reservations on Nov. 1."
Brix is targeting July 20 for the first units to be available, according to Merry.
It may seem like a tall order to process enough applications to fill the building 35 times over. But this is Brix — a project years in the making with its own series of challenges before leasing was even on the table.
Before construction began, officials had to tear down an old district court building rendered obsolete with the opening of the J. Michael Ruane Judicial Center in 2012. The project was also delayed to address its costs after site surveyors found abandoned infrastructure belonging to a "lubritorium," an automotive service business that ran on the site until the 1940s, contaminating the soil underground.
That triggered city leaders to implement the Housing Development Incentive Program, a state tax-break program that helped Diamond Sinacori offset the cost of cleaning up the site. The savings come by way of delaying a portion of the property's tax bill increase in the project's first years. To get the credits, they must fully lease the building.
"For us, it was really exciting to be able to participate in that," said David Notter, chief operating officer with project partner Urban Spaces. "While there have been rental projects around the state (using the program), this was the first home-ownership project in the state."
Add to that the fact that the project is also using the foundation from the district court. The concrete walls extended 22 feet underground, creating its own set of challenges, according to David Groom, co-founder of general contractor Groom Construction.
"We had a lot of discussions about keeping it or not keeping it," Groom said, "but because it goes down 22 feet, holding up the road on two sides, it would've been exceedingly difficult" to pour a new foundation.
Then there's the seismic issues of Washington Street, which has commuter rail trains running under downtown — just a couple dozen feet of earth away from the foundation — causing Washington Street buildings to vibrate several times a day. That triggered further conversations with the MBTA on what the shaking from trains would do to the construction site, and what steps would be needed to protect everything in the area.
"In reality, the old foundation was really acting as shoring, with massive shoring walls," Groom said. "We were able to brace those and hold back the earth."
Then, there's the issues tied to COVID-19. The project was able to keep momentum going throughout the pandemic by quickly addressing issues that others might take for granted — like running hot water, often a novelty for a site only months into construction.
"The bulk of it was a lot of strategy on site safety, maintaining masks and cleaning stations, hot water, cleaning up portable toilets multiple times a week — which we normally wouldn't do," said Graeme Poole, a project executive at Groom. "We were much more focused on hygiene than we'd be previously."
And that, Notter said, was vital to keep the project on schedule.
"They've done a really nice job working in a pretty challenging environment with COVID," he said. "We didn't have to shut down at all."
