SALEM — Police say they are investigating a break-in to at least two school buses that were parked overnight at Collins Middle School, from which hand sanitizer, gloves and other cleaning supplies were stolen.
These buses are used in the city's efforts to distribute food to school families throughout the week.
Police were called to Collins Middle School, 29 Highland Ave., at 9:26 a.m. Friday on a report of damage to two school buses, according to Salem police Lt. John Burke. The incident is actively being investigated, he said.
The buses are part of the city's efforts to distribute meals to households in need each day, according to Liz Polay-Wettengel, the school district's chief of communications.
"Thursday night, someone trashed the buses and took all our sanitation supplies we use for delivering food to families," she said. "Gloves, sanitation wipes, hand sanitizer, and more. These are buses we not only use for students but they are currently being used for food distribution, so they get sanitized every day."
The district has had its loss of supplies offset by donations from Tropical Products and aided further by an offer to restock lost hand sanitizer by Deacon Giles, "so we can equip our bus drivers with that," Polay-Wettengel said.
"But there was significant damage to many of our buses that will need to be repaired, an expense we were not expecting," she said. "We can assure you that this will not impact our food distribution, and we have now moved many buses to a different location that is equipped with surveillance."
Further information on the extent of the damage and exact number of buses affected wasn't available Friday night.
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.