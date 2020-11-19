PEABODY — A photo with Santa Claus is a rite of passage for many children, but a 2020 picture with the man in red will look quite different from years' past.
At the Northshore Mall, children will pose 6 feet in front of Santa with a “gift wall” separating them, according to Lauren Dalis, the area marketing director for the Northshore Mall.
Representatives from Simon Malls did not respond to repeated requests for comment for further details.
According to a press release from Simon Malls, Santa will arrive at the Northshore Mall on Friday, Nov. 20, and will be available for physically distanced visits until Dec. 24. According to the mall’s website, reservations and photo packages cost between $40 and $50.
On the payment page, people booking a reservation are informed that guests should “anticipate a combination of social distancing and physical separators such as stanchions, gift boxes, decorations or clear plexi while still allowing for interaction between Santa and guests as well as commemorative photos with Santa.”
The payment page also explains that all guests ages 2 and older will be required to wear a mask. Santa and his helpers will also be masked, according to the press release.
