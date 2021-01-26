SALEM — The Salem-based Satanic Temple has gone to court again, this time challenging the Boston City Council's practice of only allowing invited clergy to give an opening prayer or invocation at its meetings.
The complaint, filed electronically on Sunday in U.S. District Court, comes two years after the group first challenged the practice at the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.
"Pursuant to an unregulated practice, Boston affords its Councilors the unrestricted permission to select prayer-givers through legislative fiat," the complaint says. "As a result, the City broadcasts two constitutionally impermissible messages: those religions who make the cut are endorsed and are therefore insiders of the politically favored community; those who don’t make the cut are notendorsed and are therefore outsiders from the politically favored community."
The Satanic Temple says it was turned down when it sought to lead the body in prayer at a meeting.
The Satanic Temple argued to the MCAD two years ago that the Boston council's practice violates the First Amendment because it gives preference to one religion over another.
But the MCAD is not authorized to decide questions of whether something is constitutional. Because it had no jurisdiction, it took no action.
The Satanic Temple, whose attorneys refer to Salem as "a suburb of Boston," say they were told that only religious leaders tied to Boston are allowed to deliver the prayer; the temple cited an example of a minister who was affiliated with a Marblehead church. But city officials say that the minister also had ties to Boston.
The organization also said that the council's policy disproportionately favors Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith leaders over other religions and practices.
The Satanic Temple has filed other suits around the country seeking to call attention to First Amendment rights.
