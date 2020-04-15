Saved by the bell

PEABODY — At a virtual Peabody High, students can still move from class to class on a bell schedule, but they can grab an extra hour of sleep now. And with physical buildings shutdown statewide during the coronavirus pandemic, the later start time was finally accomplished without having to rework the district’s bus routes.
“This is simply to provide a similar routine for all of us to structure our day,” explained Peabody High principal and Assistant Superintendent Chris Lord, when he announced the bell schedule beginning Monday, March 30.
The start time moved from the usual 7:20 a.m. to 8:20 in the new remote learning environment.
Use of the existing bell schedule was meant as a way to cut down on conflicts that cropped up during the early days of online instruction after schools were shut in March to promote social distancing.
“We ran into all these conflicts, so the easiest thing to do was to give the bell schedule ... and just run our school day based on that pattern,” Lord said, explaining in a videoconference with students on Google Meet that it was common for three or four teachers to try and meet with students all on a Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The idea was not to have every student attend every class every day, but to leave it up to the teachers when classes would meet or if they would use that time for office hours. Teachers can also take attendance using the Aspen portal and report absences.
“I’m fine with it,” said Paul Drilon, a 15-year-old freshman, about having remote classes on this schedule. “I’ve been able to wake up at the right time and there is really no problems with it.”
That later start time also suits freshman Dante Martiniello, 15, just fine. He has all his classes in the morning, however, so he can’t really sleep in too late.
“It’s been nice,” he said. “It’s (an hour later) so it gives me more of a rest at the same time. And it keeps all the teachers in the schedule so they don’t overlap every day.”
Martiniello said he is learning online.
“It’s not as great as being in school but, you know, most of the time I feel like I’m getting something out of it.” He likes the weekly slideshow in biology class to help him stay organized.
Senior Sydney Nagle, 18, admits she’s been having a hard time following the bell schedule at a time when most seniors are suffering from senior slump.
When Nagle was asked if she was following the bell schedule, she replied: “If I’m being honest, probably not that much, but like I get my work done.” She gets emails from each teacher at least once a week or they meet in the Google Classroom app. Other teachers will hold “Google Meets” twice a week, she said. Some just check in to see if students are OK.
“Some of them just give us busy work, which is, I understand, the best they can do at the moment,” Nagle said. “Then, some teachers are working their best to make the interactive slideshows and the videos so they can talk to us, which is nice.”
Nagle said it’s hard for her to learn on her own, but students and teachers are doing their best.
“I have always been an interactive learner,” she said. She likes learning anatomy and chemistry online. Her improvisational acting class has been able to meet to play trivia games online, as well.
Keeping kids to a virtual bell schedule has challenges during the pandemic, Lord said, with so many families out of work.
“There’s a significant portion of the kids who are working. They’ve got 40-hour jobs now. They are trying to help their families pay the bills, so they can’t make it to a Google Meet,” he said.
The ability to do “asynchronous learning” is critical, he said. After work, they can catch up on their assignments and still keep up with their classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.