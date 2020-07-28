MIDDLETON — The Essex County Sheriff’s Department was alerted Tuesday of a new, and localized, take on an old telephone scam.
In this version, the would-be victim gets a call from a man who identifies himself as Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger and warns the victim of a warrant for their arrest. He then instructs them what they must do next if they wish to avoid being arrested — and it usually involves money.
The first giveaway, according to the local Sheriff’s Department, is the phone number.
It comes up on caller ID as (973) 621-4111. That’s the number for the Sheriff’s Dept. in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s not even close to the Essex County, Massachusetts, number.
The next giveaway? The local Sheriff’s Department does not call anyone to tell them of a warrant for their arrest. Should there be an warrant for your arrest, you will never be contacted by phone. The warrant will be delivered in person.
The Essex County Sheriff’s Department, in New Jersey, has been made aware of the local scam and confirmed they do not call subjects of warrants either.
Should you get such a call, hang up and call the Massachusetts Attorney General’s officer at (617) 727-2200.