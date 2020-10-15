SALEM — Police advised local business owners late Thursday to be on the lookout for scammers attempting to sell "COVID-19 Workplace Guidance" posters.
Salem police officials said they had been warned by colleagues in Lynn about the potential fraud scheme.
They said Lynn businesses had reported being approached by two individuals who identified themselves as "City Hall employees" and wearing ID lanyards.
They told the businesses they needed to purchase the posters for $49.99 or they would be fined or shut down.
The posters had what looked like a federal agency insignia labeled "Labor and Compliance Services." Officials say there is no such agency.
Salem police ask any business approached by persons attempting to coerce them into purchasing any such "COVID-19" workplace merchandise should contact the Salem Police Department's business division at 978-744-1212.