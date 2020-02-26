PEABODY — The Peabody Education Fund announced Wednesday it has established a memorial scholarship in the name of late Superintendent Cara E. Murtagh.
"The scholarship will honor Cara’s memory, her dedication and commitment to education, as well as her love for the school children of Peabody," said the announcement.
The Cara E. Murtagh Memorial Scholarship is open to Peabody Veterans Memorial High School seniors.
Murtagh, a Peabody native, died on Nov. 29, 2019, at age 44. Her death triggered an outpouring of grief among those in the school community, the city and beyond whose lives were touched by Murtagh's 23-year career as a Peabody educator, advocate for students, and volunteer.
The scholarship will be awarded to a Peabody High senior "who possesses a strong work ethic, demonstrates excellent preparation and organizational skills, is engaged in the community, has achieved good academic standing and is self-motivated," according to the Peabody Education Foundation.
At the time of Murtagh's death, her family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Peabody Education Foundation in her memory.
"Now, Peabody Education Foundation has an annual way to keep her name alive and in front of the school system," said Dave Gravel, chairperson of the foundation.
The former city councilor said there was an "unprecedented response" from across the United States, with donations and condolences pouring in from as far away as Washington, Minnesota and Texas, among others. The tributes, letters and cards have been collected and will be privately presented to Murtagh's mother, Carol.
"The whole board of the foundation thought the scholarship would be a great tribute to her," said Gravel, while also fostering a future educator from within the community.
"She was a special lady," Gravel said of Murtagh, who was a member of the Peabody Education Foundation, someone who was recognized as a "champion of education." Murtagh has also been selected posthumously for the foundation's George Peabody Legacy Award, which honors Peabody educators or a philanthropists who have made a lifetime contribution to the city's educational system. The 2020 Legacy Awards will be awarded at a ceremony in May.
Gravel said Murtagh volunteered countless hours for the foundation, and that everything she did was with an eye toward whether it benefited children.
The foundation plans to award a $2,500 scholarship in Murtagh's memory to a Peabody High senior on a yearly basis. Applications will be made available through Peabody Veterans Memorial High or the website of the Peabody Education Foundation, peabodyedfoundation.org.
