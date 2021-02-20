Scholarship created in honor of late Passos Avante director

PEABODY — Joanne Pantapas loved her job as the director of Passos Avante Preschool, those who knew her say. Even when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Pantapas brought her vivacious spirit to the daycare every day.
“She just fought it tooth and nail,” Emily Lampkin, a former teacher at Passos, said of the cancer. “She was not going to let it stop her from working. Even though a lot of people were like, ‘what are you doing still coming to work? Go home and rest and take care of yourself.’ She wanted to work and she wanted to be there for the kids. She wanted to be there for the employees that were working, and she was working right up to the very end. She didn't let anyone know if she was feeling sick. She always had a smile on her face.”
Pantapas died at the age of 62 on Jan. 17, four years after her diagnois. Now the staff at Passos is determined to help her memory live on.
According to Julie Butt, a former employee at Passos, Pantapas’ friends at the day care are working to create a scholarship in the late director’s name. The scholarship will be awarded annually to one former Passos student pursuing higher education.
“I think it's perfect,” said Pantapas’s son, Chris. “It's the best thing to remember her by. I don't think a statue or plaque or something like that — this is way better. It’s for a good cause. I’m hoping one of her former preschoolers gets it. That would really be awesome.”
Lampkin, who now teaches at South Memorial Elementary School, said the first scholarship will be awarded to a member of the high school class of 2022.
Lampkin said Pantapas was well-loved by the Passos community, and she made an effort to get to know every family that came through Passos’s doors.
“She just became such a huge part of the community,” Lampkin said. “She not only was a director, but she became so close with almost every family that walked in through the door was always willing to help people that needed it, especially the ones that were too proud to ask. She could see if someone was struggling and she was always willing to do anything for people.”
The scholarship is intended to be a tribute to this quality.
“Because she was so generous and loving, it just felt natural to kind of give back in a way that sustains that characteristic of hers,” Lampkin said.
She added, "That's kind of the best way to have a legacy for her, because she wasn't wanting to be in the spotlight. It's something that is going to make it so we remember her, but in a way that is helping a graduate that wants to continue their education and continue making a difference, which is what she was doing all the time."
Butt said Pantapas was always willing to help a Passos family regardless of how long ago they moved on from the daycare.
“She touched every one of us in a different way and was always willing to go the extra step to make sure that they choose either guiding you in the right direction or she was, you know if you knew of somebody who needed help with childcare like she would always go beyond what the director would do for the kids and she know everybody,” Butt said.
Butt added that Pantapas was a "very hip" dresser, and loved to express herself through her clothing, makeup and hair. She said Pantapas loved traveling, and always had a tan.
"She was always looking good, always had the best outfit and was always just dressed to the nines," Lampkin said.
Lampkin said members of the community looking to donate to the scholarship fund can do so by writing a check to the city of Peabody and writing "Joanne Pantapas Memorial Scholarship" on the memo line. Checks can be mailed or delivered to the South School at 16 Maple Street Extension.
The staff at Passos is also considering different fundraisers to add to the scholarship fund.
Chris Pantapas said the fact that his mother's friends and employees care so much about continuing her legacy of giving back to her students means a lot to him.
"She definitely meant a lot to the community," he said. "She had a lot of special relationships with a lot of people and she was Peabody lifer. She lived in peabody her entire life and she worked in the school system for along time. She really gave her life to it. She loved it."
