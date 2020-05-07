PEABODY — The School Committee will convene Monday in a special session to resume talks on planning for an in-person graduation at Peabody High next month.
A notice of the special meeting, which will be conducted online via Zoom, was posted Thursday afternoon for 3 p.m. on Monday.
Earlier this week, the committee discussed June 5 as a possible date for a ceremony, as opposed to July or August, following up on separate discussions with students and staff. It was brought about as an alternative to a virtual celebration amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Committee members said that no matter which specific date was chosen, there would be significant restrictions in place to adhere to social distancing guidelines and other health and safety precautions — and perhaps rely heavily on TV and internet broadcasts to make the event widely accessible to the public.
The link to join the videoconference via Zoom on Monday will be posted on the school district’s website, www.peabody.k12.ma.us. The meeting will also be broadcast live by Peabody Access via Facebook and its YouTube channel.