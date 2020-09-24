School board member says she will resign, walks out of meeting

BEVERLY — School Committee member Kelley Ferretti announced during Wednesday night's meeting that she plans to resign, citing what she called a "lack of respect and professionalism" on the board.
Ferretti read a statement that concluded with her decision to resign, then walked out of the meeting at Beverly Middle School.
"I can no longer stand in unison with this body," she said. "I will tender my formal resignation in accordance with our city's charter at a date in the near future."
Ferretti's announcement came after weeks of difficult deliberation by the Beverly School Committee, which like other school boards around the state has been faced with tough choices over how to reopen school during the coronavirus pandemic.
The committee has been divided on the issue of whether and when students should go back into the buildings, with Ferretti on the side of students learning remotely from home.
Beverly students in grades K-4 are in school five days a week. Students in grades five and six are attending classes two days a week. Grades 7-12 are learning remotely, but are scheduled to return to classes in a hybrid model on Tuesday.
In voting last month against the plan for the younger students to return in person, Ferretti had said: "A wrong choice can bring the death of a child or a teacher or a family member. I can accept the fact of a parent angry with me for missing part of a school year...but I simply can't live with a parent angry at me because they have to bury a child because of a decision I made."
Ferretti said her decision to resign was not about disagreeing with the majority. "It's about how we're disagreeing and the lack of respect and professionalism surrounding the process," she said. She did not give any specifics.
"It's not about one vote or one situation," Ferretti said in her statement. "It's an accumulation of votes, situations and behaviors. I find myself apologizing for the committee's actions instead of being proud to be part of this body."
