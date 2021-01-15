DANVERS — It is still unclear whether any staff members have been removed — temporarily or permanently — from their positions as a result of an investigation into the culture and climate at Danvers High School.
During a School Committee meeting on Monday, Chairman Dave Thomson explained the district could remove someone from “the workplace or a specific assignment” while the investigation is ongoing. He said the removal, hypothetically, would be temporary and intended to protect the integrity of the investigation.
“Given the importance of preserving the integrity of an investigation and the wellbeing of students, the employee’s understandable distress of being placed on inactive status does not take priority over the district's procedures and obligations to investigate complaints,” he said.
But Thomson did not say that anyone has been, or will be, placed on leave. When asked that question on Tuesday, Superintendent Lisa Dana said she could not comment.
The independent investigation was sparked after several allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic social media posts and other actions by students at Danvers High. The School Committee voted in August to bring in an outside investigator after police conducted an investigation of their own.
Thomson on Monday said "allegations targeting a certain individual being investigated" do not mean someone is guilty.
"Until the investigation is done, the status of the matter is that there is an allegation under investigation, nothing more," he said.
Thomson said the investigator's report will be released to the public if the subject of the report waives their privacy and signs forms recommended by district legal council. He said more information will be presented at the next School Committee meeting, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.
He added, "Please consider what you hear from the subject of the complaint or their supporters as only one side of the story."
Dana said Thomson was only sharing information about what the administration can do.
"We can provide the higher level information, but we are unable to provide any information based on the individual personnel pieces," she said.
The outside investigation into the school culture follows investigations by both the police and the school department after a report in June of potential hazing of Danvers High 2019-2020 varsity hockey team members. The police report also cites inappropriate social media posts and an incident during the senior car parade on June 11, in which hockey players rode in a vehicle that displayed a Trump 2020 flag and allegedly made racially motivated comments to trash disposal crew members.
According to the report, which was heavily redacted, police reviewed the school's report and determined the students' behavior did not warrant criminal charges.
"[Chief Ambrose] and I both agreed that the other information discussed in this report, although distasteful and offensive, did not rise to the level of criminal activity at this time," Danvers police Capt. James Lovell wrote, regarding the school's internal investigation. "At this time, we are not aware of any hate crimes or violations of anyone's civil rights but this area would also be explored."
Dana disclosed the investigations in a letter to the school community on Aug. 10, after more allegations and complaints about the overall culture at the high school surfaced on social media.
