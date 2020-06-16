PEABODY — The first day of school for Peabody students will be Monday, Aug. 31, but that decision came on a split vote Tuesday night by the School Committee.
The decision, which was a revision of the school calendar, was made on a 3-2 vote after a long debate about what it means to bring students back into the buildings — after several months away due to the coronavirus pandemic — with voters also heading to the polls in some schools, and whether it makes sense to have a choppy start to the school year.
That's because with Tuesday, Sept. 1, off — for the state primary — contractual obligations also require no school on the Friday before Labor Day.
"I really think having voters coming to the schools the same day as the first day of school during the potential continuation of the pandemic, I think it's a perfect storm and it would really be prudent not to hold school that day because this is going to be a very, very large primary," said School Committee Vice Chairperson Beverley Griffin Dunne.
On June 4, the City Council voted to inform the School Committee about the busy state primary on Sept. 1 and a potential large turnout. The city utilizes the Welch School, the South School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, the McCarthy School, West Memorial School and the Burke School as polling locations, according to the city website.
"I respectfully disagree," said School Committee member Jarrod Hochman, who favored keeping Sept. 1 as the start date. He was concerned about continuity of learning at the start of the school year, since starting on Sept. 2, as one revision of the calendar proposed, would mean the first week of school would be a two-day week.
He said it would be a disservice to students not to see democracy in action, and that voting is not taking place in all of the city's schools, so it did not make sense to disrupt learning in those schools.
School Committee member Andrew Arnotis, who ultimately joined Hochman in voting against the Aug. 31 start date because he wanted to hear more from the teachers' union, said it did not make sense to bring students back while voters are heading to the polls in the schools.
Meanwhile, School Committee member Joseph Amico, a teacher in the Revere Public Schools, said if there is going to be a continuity gap, it's better that happen at the start of the school year, when the focus is more on filling out forms and getting used to being back in the building.
Hochman suggested perhaps school could start Sept. 8 to avoid having a choppy start, but then there was concern about what happens if the schools have snow days and the last day of school is extended into late June. Arnotis was open to seeing if school could be held on Sept. 4, the Friday before Labor Day, and he floated the idea that perhaps remote learning could be used in place of snow days.
School Committee member Brandi Carpenter said she was able to get her hand on a copy of the teachers' contract, and noted the Friday before Labor Day is required to be a day off.
There was then discussion about putting off the decision two weeks and reaching out to the union, but Amico again said the first few days would be more about getting familiar with being back.
Amico made a motion, seconded by Carpenter, to have school start Aug. 31 and both Hochman and Arnotis voted 'no.' Amico, Carpenter and School Committee member John Olimpio voted in favor and Dunne did not vote because she was chairing the meeting.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt joined the meeting late and said he would have voted 'no' so they could run the idea by the union. In the end, Dunne asked if they could get the opinion of the union.
The committee was also slated to discuss reopening plans for the school buildings in the fall, but that part of the meeting went beyond The Salem News' deadline.