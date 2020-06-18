PEABODY — As he presented a $74.8 million school spending plan for fiscal 2021, Mayor Ted Bettencourt told the School Committee Wednesday that the city has not been immune from the human and economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new budget reflects a net reduction in spending, but that's because school custodians are being shifted to the city side of the budget and numerous positions that were covered by the budget will be paid for with grants.
"I think this is very much in flux," said Bettencourt, who is also chairman of the School Committee, during the meeting, held via Zoom. "Our work on the budget is not going to be done tonight or next week."
The budget process started late and has been condensed, mainly due to uncertainty over state aid. As of Wednesday, with another budget meeting scheduled for Thursday night, the School Committee still needed to set a date for its budget public hearing.
"It's very hard to do because we still do not know where our numbers are," Bettencourt said about setting the budget.
Bettencourt said he will present the city budget to the City Council next week.
About 20% of the city's budget, or $30 million, comes in the form of state aid. Most of that is in the form of Chapter 70 aid for education — $21 million. Bettencourt said the city is basing its budget assumptions on a 15% reduction in state aid.
Bettencourt also noted that meals and hotel taxes are way down due to those businesses mostly being closed this spring, and tax revenues are down because businesses have been closed.
"The Northshore Mall was closed for three months," he said. "That's approximately a million dollars a month that they provide to the city and we haven't been receiving for three months."
Interim Superintendent Marc Kerble said the school budget was being worked on up until Wednesday night's presentation.
In February, before the pandemic hit, the schools were looking at an $85 million spending plan, including increases due to inflation and contractual obligations of more than $3 million, a $1.2 million increase due to the Student Opportunities Act, and $3.3 million more for new net school spending requirements.
This year's school budget is $77.3 million. Just factoring for inflation, a so-called "level service" budget would have been more than $80.3 million.
School officials are finding ways to trim spending. For instance, costs for custodians are being moved to the city's facilities department, which would reduce the school budget by about $2.5 million to $74.8 million — the target spending plan.
Another way the schools are saving money involves how grants pay for positions, Kerble said. If teachers are included in grant funding, about 9% to 11% of the grant is paid to the Massachusetts Teachers' Retirement System.
So, the school department is moving professional salaries, say for an English language learner teacher, out of grants that would then be used to pay for lower paying, "non-benefit" salaries, such as those for paraprofessionals.
The district also plans to use unspent grant money to pay for expenses, such as out of district special education tuition.
The spreadsheet presented Wednesday shows a reduction of nearly 80 full-time equivalent positions, not counting 12 custodians that are being moved to the facilities department. But School Business Manager Joseph Scanlon told the School Committee that most of those positions are being paid for through grants.
Incoming Superintendent Josh Vadala said in trimming the school budget, the goal has been to preserve as many jobs as possible.
"Any reductions that we tried to do, we tried to do through retirements and attrition as best as possible," Vadala said. "So there is a lot of combinations of people who left and people who could be slid into those roles to save jobs, and that was our main goal."