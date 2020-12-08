PEABODY — According to past and present Peabody High School students and Superintendent Josh Vadala, the controversial memorial to fallen police officers was not always located in the school's busy hallway where it now hangs.
“This display began inside the teacher’s room around the border several years ago,” said Vadala Monday night during a meeting of the School Committee's subcommittee on quality and standards. “Then, for whatever, reason it moved outside the classroom. The teacher’s room then moved, and then he moved the memorial outside the new classroom. So it's always been attached to the teacher who, it is clearly something he is very passionate about. I've only seen pictures of it over the past two years, so I don't know how long it's been at its current location.”
He added that the memorial is “maybe a little bit more prominent now.”
The memorial, a large poster with photos of police officers who died in 2020 and small Thin Blue Line flags, was hung by special education teacher Greg Shidler, according to posts he made on Facebook. During a previous School Committee meeting, committee member Brandi Carpenter said the memorial has been up for five years. Other committee members and Peabody Federation of Teachers President Mary Henry said previously it was their understanding that the memorial has been prominently displayed for the past few years.
Joshua Correia, 21, a 2018 graduate of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, said if the memorial existed while he was a student, he never saw it, and “if I am remembering correctly, it's up in a main hallway now, and it definitely wasn’t there.”
Nicholas Blaisdell, a 2015 graduate, also said he never saw a memorial dedicated to police officers, but "there are probably a lot of walls I don't remember."
Dalia Najeeb, a senior at the high school and one of the students advocating for the memorial's removal, said Shilder told her the memorial had been moved. She said she thinks the memorial is more visible to students now because it is located in a high-traffic area where many of the school's history classes are taught.
“Also the Blue Lives Matter flag has only been up for a year and a half or maybe two, at most,” Najeeb said, referring to the Thin Blue Line flags that are part of the memorial.
Monday night's meeting of the quality and standards committee was a response to a Nov. 24 vote by the School Committee to ask the subcommittee to develop a policy on memorials in school buildings. Committee members agreed during that meeting that the memorial should not be removed until a policy is created.
"There are people that are going to be offended," committee Member John Olimpio said about whatever policy is developed and whatever decision is made about the memorial.
He added, "I don't want to see us get too bogged down in not offending anybody."
The subcommittee will continue to discuss the creation of a new policy on Dec. 22.
"We want to make sure that there are some parameters that we all agree on that we can all operate on, just so that we make sure that we're, you know, having some sort of set process of approval before something goes up so that we don't end up in a situation like this," Vadala said.
He said, "it's important that people feel heard and valued and that we make a decision that is right for our community and our school."
