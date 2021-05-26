BEVERLY — Students and teachers in the Beverly Public Schools are having difficult but necessary conversations in the classroom about race and equity, according to speakers at a community forum on race held Tuesday night.
“I’ve been in Beverly for 11 or 12 years and never before had I really seen a sincere effort to be intentional (in discussing race),” said Abu Toppin, who has two children in the Beverly schools. “We need to do that to move the discussion forward and better our community.”
The forum, which was held in person without an audience and shown live on YouTube, was sponsored by the Beverly Public Schools. The panel included high school student Avyanna Sem; middle school student Jacob Klass; Superintendent Suzanne Charochak; Director of Opportunity, Access and Equity Andre Morgan; Centerville School Principal Julie Smith; Toppin, the city’s director of equity and inclusion; and school adjustment counselor Heather Matulewicz.
The event was described as the next step in the district’s work around equity following an “equity audit” that was completed earlier this year. That audit found that 23% of high school and middle school students surveyed believed that white student identities were more accepted than non-white identities in their classrooms; 4% of students reported they had experienced a form of racial discrimination.
Matulewicz, a school adjustment counselor at Beverly Middle School, said that “brave, bold discussions are taking place in classrooms.”
“The students give us such amazing insight,” she said. “I think honoring their voices is such an important role for faculty.”
Charochak said the schools have made a shift to “intentionality” in discussing race and culture and are introducing literature by authors who have been overlooked in the past.
“We’re expanding the way we look at things and the way we talk about things,” Charochak said. “I think in the past we probably didn’t look at it as intentionally as we should have.”
Toppin gave an example of a project in his daughter’s class in which students were asked to bring something to school from their culture. He said his daughter brought a broom and talked about the tradition of slaves “jumping the broom” at their wedding ceremonies.
“The other kids said, ‘Wow, I never even heard of that,’” Toppin said. “I don’t think the teacher had even heard of it.”
Sem, a junior at Beverly High School, said “icebreaker projects,” in which students talk about how they want to present themselves, have been helpful in opening up discussions about students’ differences.
“I think that is the best way to bring yourself to the table in a way that is respectful,” Sem said. “It’s a really good opportunity to learn about who people are and their background.”
Klass, a seventh-grader at Beverly Middle School, said students benefited from listening to Morgan when he visited their classroom.
“Dr. Morgan had an incident with a cop on the highway,” Klass said. “It showed kids there are racial incidents out there that could happen to them.”
The forum was moderated by Lauren Swayne Barthold of the Heathmere Center for Cultural Engagement. Barthold said the schools will continue to tackle the subject of race and equity.
“The conversation is ongoing,” she said. “It’s lifelong learning.”
Finds from Beverly Public Schools equity audit report
23% of high school and middle school students believed white student identities were more accepted than non-white identities in their classrooms.
4% of students reported they had experienced a form of racial discrimination.
28% of students served by the district are economically disadvantaged.
No ELL (English language learner) students participated in Advanced Placement coursework in the last two school years.
Elementary schools have made significant progress in closing the achievement gap for economically disadvantaged students.
There was no evidence that disciplinary actions varied by offense among groups of students.
There are 20 minoritized staff working in the district — 5 Black, 4 Asian and 11 Latino.