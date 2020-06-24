HAMILTON — Education and schools are a major issue on the ballots for voters in town elections Thursday in Hamilton and Wenham.
Both communities are being asked to consider a debt exclusion to cover each town's cost of several proposed projects with a total cost of $958,000 in the Hamilton-Wenham regional school districts.
The elections, which were supposed to take place in April, were postponed until now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have been adapted to address concerns over safety.
As a result of concerns over the virus, an unusually high number of voters have opted to vote by absentee ballot, an option that ends the day before the election at noon in both towns.
Wenham Town Clerk Dianne Bucco said that option has been hugely popular in her community, where roughly 600 people have requested to vote absentee — even more than generally turn out in person during a typical town election. Bucco said she is making appointments through noon Wednesday for voters concerned about going to the polling place, but who no longer have enough time to receive and mail back an absentee ballot.
For those who do want to show up in person to vote, polling hours are a little different this year, 11 a.m.. to 7 p.m.
Wenham will vote at the Buker School on School Street in Wenham, where Bucco says voters will have a map to show them the flow of foot traffic through the polling place. Social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available. After each person votes, the voting booth will be wiped down. Masks are encouraged, and voters will keep the pen they're given to mark their ballots, said Bucco.
Hamilton's ballots will be cast at the Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Center library on Union Street in Hamilton.
The request for a debt exclusion in both towns are for projects that are part of the school district's capital plan.
They include $350,000 for security improvements, an elementary school facilities study for $250,000, classroom furniture and equipment for $120,000, replacement of sidewalks at the Middle School, design and project services for athletic campus improvements for $65,000, and phase 1 of network infrastructure improvements for $63,000. The request is contained within one ballot question on each town's ballot.
Wenham is also seeking three overrides totaling $1.35 million to cover operating expenses for the town and its share of the school budget, and $50,000 for leaf pickup.
A final question on Wenham's ballot asks for approval of the purchase of a new fire truck.
The only contests on the ballot in the two communities are for two open seats on the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School Committee, with three candidates: Dana Allara, Tai Pryjma and Anna Siedzik.
In Wenham, Gary Cheeseman is running for one open seat on the Board of Selectmen. David Bruce Anderson is running unopposed for a term on the Planning Board. Mark Carleo is running to fill an open seat on the Housing Authority.
Several Wenham incumbents are also running unopposed: Lisa Craig for the Board of Assessors, Regina Baker for the Board of Health, Dorothy Goudie for the Library Trustees, Marc Liphardt for the Water Commission, and Dianne Bucco for town clerk.
In Hamilton, James Knudsen is running unopposed for a seat on the Board of Selectmen, William Bowler is running for town moderator, Carin Kale is running for town clerk, Joseph Shaktman is running for the Board of Assessors, and on the Planning Board, incumbent Richard Boroff and Margaret Crouch are running for two open seats.
Three races in Hamilton have no candidates on the ballot: an unexpired term on the planning board, library trustee at large and housing authority.
Each town's website has copies of specimen ballots and additional information available.
