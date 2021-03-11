PEABODY — Following negotiations between city school officials and the teachers' union, Peabody students will transition from a hybrid model and return to the classroom full-time later this month, albeit two weeks later than officials originally planned.
The School Committee unanimously voted in favor of this plan Tuesday night. The new timeline brings students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade into the classroom five days a week beginning March 29. Students in grades 6-12 would fully return in-person April 7. Students and families who wish to continue remote learning, however, will have the option to do so.
“It’s not lost on us how significantly these transitions and timelines impact our staff, students and families, and we’re deeply thankful for the continued patience and understanding of everyone in our district as we work toward the goal of reopening school buildings,” Superintendent Josh Vadala said in a press release.
The vote came after the School Committee’s negotiating team — Brandi Carpenter, John Olimpio and Joe Amico — met with the Peabody Federation of Teachers on Monday.
“The teachers’ union brought forward very legitimate concerns they had about moving forward that we will be able to address,” said Mayor Ted Bettencourt, who chairs the School Committee, Tuesday night. “And we also had a great deal of concerns as a School Committee.”
Bettencourt said that while there are still details of the plan to be worked out, he is confident this new timeline is a fair compromise between the union and the district.
The timeline appears to fit with state Commissioner of Education Jeff Riley's push to have schools resume full-time in-person learning for K-5 grades by April 5, and middle and high school grades by April 28.
A press release from the district said “it has been determined that a slightly later return will be beneficial as teachers make their vaccination appointments,” and “the district continues to finalize its facility preparations and for families as they plan their schedules and childcare needs.”
The press release also stated that the district is committed to helping teachers access the COVID-19 vaccine, and “will continue to share any and all information available about the sites and resources available publicly to seek out an appointment once they become eligible.”
“Our teachers have worked tremendously hard this year and we are fortunate to have such dedicated staff, who care very much about the academic growth and social emotional well-being of their students,” Vadala said. “It has long been a priority for our district to help our teachers access the vaccine once eligible and part of that commitment means pushing back this timeline slightly.”
The district said it would share further information on the return to fully in-person learning as soon as it becomes available.
