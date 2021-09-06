School 'relieved' tests show no toxins 

BEVERLY — The head of Shore Country Day School said a new round of testing has given the school "renewed confidence" that the shallow groundwater on its fields is not contaminated.
With the school opening this week, Head of School Clair Ward had raised concerns over previous test results that showed different levels of contamination in the water under the fields depending on what kind of test was used. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection ordered Varian to do more testing.
Those new tests, conducted on Aug. 19 and 20, showed no contamination at Shore Country Day School's fields or in the surrounding shallow water, according to Varian. In a statement, Ward said the school is "relieved" that Varian was willing to repeat the testing using the method that DEP ordered.
"The safety of our students, employees and neighbors remains our focus," Ward said.
A spokesman for the DEP said the agency believes it is safe for children to play on the school and neighborhood fields, even with contaminants in the groundwater, because the small amount of chemical vapors that escape are quickly diluted in the open air.
But the spokesman, Ed Coletta, added that the recent testing by Varian was done immediately following a heavy rainstorm, which can dilute contaminated groundwater and produce results that "may not be representative of typical conditions." He said more testing will be needed to better characterize the contaminant levels.
Coletta added the additional testing is needed "due to concerns over potential indoor impact in homes, not impacts to children playing in these fields." The DEP has previously concluded that chemicals are not getting into any of Shore Country Day School's buildings.
Shore Country Day, a private school for grades pre-kindergarten through nine grade, closed two of its playing fields and an outdoor classroom last March over concerns about contamination. The fields are located behind the Longview Terrace neighborhood, closer to the Varian site, and are separated from the school's main campus athletic fields.
The school said on Friday that the fields that had been closed are now open for use, but the outdoor classroom remains closed.
The cleanup of the former Varian site, where toxic chemicals were dumped for decades, has been under increasing scrutiny from neighbors and officials who are concerned that the operation is not working despite going on for nearly 30 years. A neighborhood group formed this year to keep an eye on the cleanup along with the DEP. Varian, which no longer owns the property but is responsible for the cleanup, has performed new tests and is considering a new way to remove the toxic chemicals that are under the buildings and migrating in the groundwater to the nearby neighborhood.
Varian, which is based in California, said in a statement that the company is pleased that the recent testing at Shore Country Day School's fields as well as the surrounding shallow water resulted in "not just findings within normal standards, but no contamination at all."
"The tests were performed using methods that MassDEP feels would most likely detect contamination that may be present," the statement said. "We are committed to working in partnership with the DEP and the community on further testing."
The chemicals of concern include trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethlyne, known as TCE and PCE. TCE is classified as a known carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency while PCE is considered likely to be carcinogenic to humans, according to the agency. The chemicals were used as cleaning solvents at Varian for decades and resulted in contaminated soil and groundwater.
