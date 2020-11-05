Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School is switching to remote learning only for the next two weeks because several staff members have to quarantine following a positive COVID-19 case, according to school officials.
Parents and students were notified Wednesday afternoon that from Nov. 5 to 18, the high school will be online only. The rest of the two towns' schools, meanwhile, will remain on hybrid schedules with a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
"We learned Wednesday afternoon that a member of the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School community tested positive for COVID-19. Those who were determined to be close contacts of this individual were notified and, under Massachusetts public health guidelines, will be required to quarantine for 14 days," said a statement from Superintendent Mary Beth Banios on Thursday.
"As several staff members were close contacts, this has resulted in staffing shortages that require that we switch to the full-remote learning model at HWRHS for a period of two weeks. We plan to return to the hybrid instruction on Nov. 19, when the staff's quarantining period is over," Banios wrote.
Banios said the principal had communicated information to families regarding the remote learning schedule.
Michelle Bailey, the chairwoman for the regional school board and a parent at the high school, said in a separate interview Thursday that, as far as she knew, only the one person had tested positive for the virus at this time.
She said that because seven or eight staff members have to quarantine, there are simply not enough teachers available to conduct classes in-person for those two weeks. And, she added, there aren't many substitute teachers out there right now to call upon.
High school principal Eric Tracy, in his initial email to parents, explained that close contacts were defined as anyone within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, and that they would be notified privately and should get tested as well. They must self-quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure to the person, regardless of the test result, he said.
Tracy said the school is working with the Board of Health on contact tracing and asked that any parents whose children are tested to report those results to the school nurse to help better understand the "impact of the virus on our school community."
"To further prevent transmission of the virus to other staff and students, we have sanitized the school with a focus on those areas frequented by the community member that tested positive," he wrote. "We will continue to be vigilant in adhering to all of the protocols that have been put in place in an effort to continue in-person learning."
Both Bailey and Tracy commended staff and students for their vigilance thus far since school reopened in September in closely following the new safety protocols such as mask-wearing, handwashing, and physical distancing — and staying home when sick.
Later Wednesday afternoon, Banios had sent a follow-up email to parents announcing that the entire school would move to remote learning for two weeks and indicated that a "number of students and staff" were determined to be close contacts and needed to quarantine. She noted that staffing levels have been "tight" since schools reopened this fall.
Based on the latest case data, both Hamilton and Wenham are at lower risk for spread of the virus with fewer than five active cases each over the past two weeks. The newest state public health report is expected to be released Friday.