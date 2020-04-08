School districts throughout the region are kicking into what many are calling "phase two." But many, however, once called it impossible.
"A month ago, if we asked the question: Could we do this remotely? ...could we be ready to teach kids at home?" says Marc Kerble, interim superintendent of Peabody Public Schools, "a month ago, the answer was, 'no way.'
"Now, the answer is yes, but ... we're still trying to figure that out," he said.
Many schools this week set in motion specific plans for remote learning, which includes everything from printed assignments doled out wherever meals are provided, to teachers providing lesson plans for their students through Google Hangouts, Google Classroom and other learning apps.
"Today, April 6, is our first day of what we're calling 'phase two' — remote learning," said Lisa Dana, superintendent of Danvers Public Schools, in an interview earlier this week. "At our secondary level, our students have the Chromebooks, so they'll find their learning assignments on Google Classroom from their teachers."
In the early days and weeks that schools were closed in the COVID-19 pandemic, districts focused on getting meals out to low-income students who relied on being in school to be fed. Lesson plans and other academics were not the immediate concern at that point in many cases — everything had changed overnight and the future was uncertain.
"We were teaching one day, and then the next day things changed dramatically," said Amy Richardson, director of curriculum and instruction up to grade eight in Salem. "Normally, I think we're well planned. We figure things out in advance and roll things out slowly — and this wasn't possible."
But now a month later, weeks of work and planning are being put in place as schools remain closed until at least early May.
"Teachers will be creating content, creating lessons and hosting those in a Google Classroom so students can see their teachers do a mini-lesson," said Kate Carbone, assistant superintendent at Salem Public Schools. "It's done remotely. It's recorded, and kids can engage with it at a time that works for them and their families. But it has helped to enrich, deepen and enhance the learning."
The city's high school community is also starting to feel a little more like a high school, according to Carbone.
"We're also, at all levels, holding conferences or office hours at the upper grades, where students can meet virtually in small groups with their teachers," she said. "In the early grades, it might be a read-aloud or a small group lesson in math. At the upper levels, kids may meet with their teachers to review a piece of writing they did and get feedback, and carving out each day for kids to do independent work."
There are still some hiccups in the process, however.
"Now the problem we're having is that we need chargers," Kerble said of the district's supply of Chromebooks, which, like in many districts, were given to students who didn't have access to a computer or tablet device at home. "They're back-ordered and won't come in until the end of April — that's 50, which means we have 50 Chromebooks we can't use."
Salem has a similar problem. As of this week, there were 195 households with schoolchildren in the city that still lack internet access. That's the next issue for the district to tackle, according to Carbone.
But there are multiple hurdles there, she explained. First, Comcast provides free internet under specific programs, but "we know some of our families will need support and assistance in filling out the form, which appears to be only in English, and we have families where English isn't the first language," she said.
Then, like Peabody's charger issue, Salem is also waiting for orders that are delayed, according to Carbone.
"We also did buy remote hotspots we can hand out to families," she said. "Those were ordered the first week of the closure. We haven't gotten those yet, so when we do we'll be able to hand those out — but this is a real urgent situation now."
The past month for schools has been difficult as the world changed overnight several times.
"People have been just moving in and out of their comfort zones and acquiring new skills at such a rapid pace so (that) they can adjust to this new normal that we find ourselves in," Carbone said. "It has been a hard period, but good comes out of hard. ... We'll get through this, and I believe we'll be stronger for it on the other side of things."
