SALEM — It was a chilly 47 degrees, and a light breeze carried soap bubbles past children arriving Monday morning for their "first" day back at Carlton Innovation School. Cars lined up as parents hugged their kids goodbye to the beat of a Kidz Bop version of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" blaring from a nearby stereo.
"Everything's a little surreal," said Michael Millett, fresh off dropping off his children Everett and Oliver. "It seems the numbers are going in the wrong direction, and schools are opening back up. But at the same time, school is really important for the kids, so you have that conflicting thing."
Students up to second grade returned to school throughout the Salem school district Monday morning, a move the School Committee initiated in October. Grades six at Collins Middle and nine at Salem High also returned via hybrid models that split students in those grades between in-person and remote learning across the week. The remaining grades continue to learn remotely for the time being. A conversation to possibly bring them back is expected to play out before the end of the year.
It's the first time many younger students are returning to in-person class since schools shut down last spring.
"It's a weird first day in November, but it's exciting. I love the energy here," said Superintendent Stephen Zrike. "This week, 750 kids will be added to our (in-person) number. We'll have about 1,500 kids in school across the district."
The move comes amid a growing wave of COVID-19 infections around the country and the state. Massachusetts saw a high of 3,047 new cases on Saturday, just a day after the country set its own new record of 181,196 new cases in a single day on Nov. 13.
Schools are reopening at the urging of the state, which points to evidence showing that schools aren't a source for COVID-19 spread.
Parents pulling up to Carlton on Monday morning were nervous, but they cosigned the idea of their children returning.
"They have to get back," said Matt Doherty, moments after dropping off his 6-year-old daughter Aubrey. "Older kids, I understand it more (staying remote). But the younger kids, they have no idea how important it is to get in here."
Ashley and John McHarrie supported in-person learning for their 6-year-old daughter Maggie.
"Kids need the structure and the human interaction," Ashley McHarrie said. "They're going to be taking the right precautions, and that's what we're putting out faith into."
Jonel Crispin, who has a 7-year-old at Carlton, said she knows the district is making in-person classes as safe as possible.
"He tends to be very anti-social, so it was just a struggle keeping him remote, because it wasn't helping break that barrier," Crispin said. "Now it's good that he's going back, but it's still scary."
Carlton Innovation School has had 101 priority students in the building up to this point, with another 58 added Monday.
"We only have 261. We just want to bring them all back," said Bethann Jellison. "I'm hoping third grade comes back after Thanksgiving and we bring four and five back in January, but I'd bring them all back today if I could."
Not all students in grade 2 and lower returned Monday. Families are still able to opt their children out of in-person learning and stay remote.
Monday also marked the "first day" for Zrike, who took over for interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith this summer. He started the day at Carlton alongside Mayor Kim Driscoll. As the opening bells rang, they moved to Bates Elementary School in Northfields for that school's opening hour.
"You couldn't have written a more unusual, unprecedented fall, but I really enjoy the community," Zrike said. "There's a lot of dedicated educators, invested city families who are really committed to the schools and interested in the schools. It bodes well for the future."
That said, Zrike explained that future decisions to close schools again will rely heavily on the input of local and state health experts.
"When we closed in March, I was in Holyoke and many districts were doing that on their own," Zrike said. "We're a lot better organized as a state, and we're going to look to health officials to tell us when it's time."
