Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.