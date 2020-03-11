North Shore schools are feeling the impact of the coronavirus — though not necessarily the symptoms of the virus — with many districts and colleges canceling international trips as well as out-of-state trips, and looking at the prospect of making classrooms entirely virtual.
Salem State University president John Keenan announced Wednesday that its extending spring break by a single week — now including the week of March 23 to "allow our faculty and staff to prepare for the possibility of moving courses online should we deem it necessary as we track the developments of COVID-19."
"In addition to allowing us time to prepare campus for the possibility of moving courses online, this additional week will allow Salem State more time for campus cleaning and planning our response in the event of a coronavirus case on campus," Keenan wrote. "This situation remains fluid, and we will continue emailing updates as they become available."
Endicott College has managed to get throughout without cancellations thus-far. But an update on the school's website urged event-holders, "if you have the ability to postpone or virtualize an event, please consider this option."
Like Salem State, Gordon College announced they were delaying students' return from spring break by a week with classes slated to resume March 23 either in person or "if warranted" in an online format.
Gordon's website noted no event cancellations, but the school — like many others — noted that it has called off travel to all countries tagged with Level 3 Travel Health Notices from the Centers for Disease Control.
Many K-12 school districts, heeding the guidance from state and federal authorities, have started calling off field trips and large group events. That includes the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District, which discussed this in a letter sent home on Wednesday.
"The district is canceling and/or postponing all out-of-district trips scheduled between March 12 and April 3," wrote Julie Kukenberger, the district's interim superintendent. That includes the middle school's trip to Spain in April, as well as other trips to Disney and Nashville.
"We are currently assessing in-district large gatherings and community events. To date, we have canceled our Kindergarten Orientation and Parent Information Night ... and the League of Women Voters have postponed the Annual Civics Bee," Kukenberger wrote. Further decisions, she said, will be made over the next day or two and will depend upon the potential risk to students and staff.
Salem Public Schools has already called off a wide range of events, according to an update on the district's Facebook page Wednesday. That included Collins Middle School's Pi(e) Day and Spring Concert, Literacy and Math Night at Carlton Innovation School and field trips at several other schools, including all events scheduled between now and March 15.
The Senior Show and Freshman Q2 Recognition Breakfast at Salem High School were also postponed, with future dates to be determined.
In Danvers, school officials likewise notified parents they were canceling all international trips and out-of-state field trips for this spring.
They said the district is in daily contact with the town's health and public works departments, ensuring that daily cleaning procedures utilize disinfectants on all high traffic surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches and floors. Disinfectants will also be available for teachers to use on all desks and tables as they feel necessary.
Keith Taverna, the assistant superintendent for finance and personnel, said in an email that school officials have had multiple meetings with the town's DPW, health department and town manager's office and others "to be prepared should a case be found in Danvers."
To date, according to the state Department of Public Health's latest data, there is one possible case of coronavirus in Essex County.
"I'm trying to find a tipping point and I haven't found it yet," said Marc Kerble, the interim superintendent in Peabody. "We can easily get swept up in thinking the plague is coming next week."
Kerble said the Peabody schools are not taking any immediate actions in regard to scheduled trips or events, and evaluating everything on a case-by-case basis.
"This morning all the departments in the city and mayor...met with the director of health and nurse leader for a presentation on coronavirus," he said. "We talked about potentially what we could do as a city."
He added that mayors and fellow superintendents on the North Shore also had a conference call to talk over the situation.
"Right now...we're really being thoughtful in terms of what to do," he said. "We want to make good decisions, not blanket decisions."
At this point, he said, they continue to urge students and staff to follow basic practices of regular hand-washing with soap, stay home if you're sick, etc.
"We're closely monitoring the situation," he said, adding that the district is not currently disinfecting all 10 of its buildings on a daily basis, but custodial staff did do extra cleanings over school vacations. "I think people are very mindful of what's going on."
Public Health Director Sharon Cameron echoed those sentiments.
She did say they implemented a protocol in all the schools for closer tracking of staff or students who call out sick. Basically, she said, the prerecorded message asks people to be more specific about the symptoms they are experiencing, and callbacks may also be made to gain more information.
A similar policy is in place at Peabody City Hall for employees, Cameron said.
If cases of the coronavirus do appear in Peabody, and Cameron expects that's likely to happen at some point, along with the rest of the North Shore, the city is ready, she said.
If people are sick, they would be isolated for 14 days, and people who were in close contact with them would be quarantined for 14 days, she said. Officials would consider closing facilities if necessary or undertaking intensive cleaning.
Health directors on the North Shore plan to have a conference call Thursday, Cameron said, to talk about shared messaging and possibly an online portal to share public resources.
"We're all trying to proceed in a consistent way," she said.
Kukenberger, in reminding Hamilton and Wenham families about basic prevention practices, also encouraged them to create their own action plans. "In your planning, please include how you will care for children if the illness lasts several days or in the event of a school closing."
"As we continue to monitor this situation, we are taking several steps including coordination with local, state, and federal agencies’ recommendations on best practices and routine daily cleaning of our buildings," she said.
The letter to Danvers parents also noted that state education authorities have updated their emergency management planning website amidst conversations about possible long-term school closures.
The state will not require districts to complete more than 185 regularly scheduled school days this year, allowing more flexibility to close as necessary. In the event of an extended closure, the last day of school will be no later than June 24.
The letter also said the Department of Early and Secondary Education won't be considering online learning as an acceptable alternative, in event of a long-term closure, therefore the district is exploring options for other ways for students to engage in learning activities.
