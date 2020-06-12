SALEM — Not a big deal in any other year but powerful in 2020, the city's school district presented a budget Thursday night that involves zero staff layoffs despite having to climb over a $3 million deficit brought on by COVID-19.
The school district is in the process of holding its annual budget hearing, which is proposing spending $63,449,649.
But getting to that number was billed as a monumental challenge. Over the last month, public officials throughout the North Shore have highlighted fears about presenting balanced budgets after COVID-19 triggered the near-overnight shutdown of restaurants, bars and tourist attractions that bring public officials millions of dollars each year.
"We don't think we have less kids to educate, less roads to take care of or less parks to take care of," said committee Chairperson and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. "But we do have less money."
The challenges for the school district involved facing a $3.15 million hole after first saying they'd need a 4.5 percent increase in spending next year just to accomplish what it did this year. The increase, which covers what's referred to internally as "level spending," is due to increasing costs from salaries, health care, retirement benefits and more.
A heavy portion of the savings happened through attrition, interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith said. Other dollars were saved due to shifting enrollments, which saw the need for some positions fade away while other resources were needed elsewhere — such as $70,000 needed for a new life skills program teacher at Collins Middle School "to support transitioning students."
A heavy portion of the savings from last year — just over $1 million — hinges on contract changes, which Smith said were being reviewed by Salem teachers union members on Friday.
"We've been meeting lengthy amounts of time with all of our collective bargaining units," Smith said, "and looking at what I'm calling concessions."
One added detail introduced at that point, however, is the necessity to cut 20 positions if those concessions don't pan out with the union. Those cuts, which Smith said includes seven teachers, coaches and coordinators, and 12 paraprofessionals, would save $984,000.
The claim that no cuts have happened to date was disputed at the meeting. Public comment highlighted one case of a world language coordinator at the high school that the speaker asked be saved, and a popular gym teacher at Carlton Innovation School highlighted by another speaker.
"The idea that no staff members are being affected by this is, at least in part, a misnomer," said Boardman Street resident Geoff Millar. "This isn't the type of teacher we want leaving the district. he's beyond dedicated, loves his job, loves his kids. They love him right back."
Smith didn't address the two positions during the meeting, and she wasn't able to respond to a press inquiry on the issue by the passing of evening deadline.
Millar, and Hathorne Street resident Lise Hansen-Damato, also highlighted the lack of a more detailed budget summary. Called a "budget book" by some, Millar noted the absence of a detailed, 40-some-odd page package that the budget is delivered as each year.
"I can't fathom that you guys are going to vote potentially tonight on the budget when nobody has seen it," Millar said. "I assume some of you have seen it, but none of us have."
Hansen-Damato added that, from that perspective, the budget "doesn't exist yet."
"You can't, in earnest, have a public hearing on a budget that doesn't exist in the public eye yet," she said. "I certainly hope you're not voting on the budget tonight."
Ultimately, the hearing was continued to a meeting on Monday in the interest of getting more information to the public.
