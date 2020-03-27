As the shutdown of Massachusetts' education system in response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic enters its third week, districts are starting to shift where they're putting resources.
Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley spoke with school superintendents around the state Friday morning on priorities for the weeks ahead, according to Kathleen Smith, interim superintendent in Salem.
The conference call came two days after Gov. Charlie Baker announced that all state public and private schools would remain closed at least until May 4. With the announcement, he said families shouldn't see the shutdown as "an extended school vacation." Rather, the state would be working "with school districts to further develop educational programming that students can use at home."
Some districts are ahead of the game.
"We knew that wasn't going to just be a two-week closure," Smith said, now two weeks removed from her initial decision to close the schools until March 27. "We started to put together a matrix on what we could put in parents' hands so we wouldn't have a loss of learning or kids just sitting around with time on their hands when we wanted there to be some productive opportunities."
The discussion at this point centers on learning loss, an effect that normally occurs during summer vacation, when kids aren't in a structured learning environment.
"The weekend came at a good time," said Marc Kerble, interim superintendent in Peabody. "This is only week two. We've got four more weeks to go, five weeks. We'll get there — and the state is saying, 'OK, early May.' I think we'll get there."
The work begins with outreach — getting in touch with families and finding out what households have internet access and who needs devices to get on the web.
"Next week, my big priority is to dig into our elementary schools and prepare Chromebooks for grades three through five," Smith said. "For the younger kids, we're going to rely on resources we're putting on the city website, SalemLearns, for parents engaging with their kids."
In Danvers, "our focus has been on connections," Superintendent Lisa Dana said. "This is a change for all of our students, our families, our teachers, our faculty."
Going forward, the expectation from Riley hinges on creating a shortened version of the school day for students to start running, according to Smith.
"If you have six hours a day, his expectation is three hours a day — half the time — is dedicated to something educational," Smith said. "That doesn't just mean teach directly. It could also be student self-directed. That could be reading a book, doing a scavenger hunt. Even for the little kids, find all items in the house that begin with the sound 'B.' There are all kinds of things that can attribute to learning for three hours in a six-hour day."
What comes next, Kerble said, hinges partly on households reaching out to their schools.
"We're really searching for anyone who needs access to food, groceries, online services and Chromebooks. Anyone who needs us, we're there," he said. "Contact the principal, okay? Then boom, things will happen right away."
