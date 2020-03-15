Several North Shore school districts have announced plans for providing free student meals while schools are closed for coronavirus precautions.
Beverly
Bagged lunches and breakfasts for the following morning will be available for pickup Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, for all children ages 18 and under regardless of their lunch benefit status. Meals may not be consumed at the pickup location.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, bag lunches and breakfasts for the following morning will also be delivered to the following parks in the community for children ages 18 and under between 11:30 a.m. and noon:
Apple Village, 600 Manor Road
Goldway Park, 9 South Hardy St.
Holcroft Park, 10 Gage St.
Those with Beverly students in need of lunch services who cannot access any of the above meal sites should contact Food Service Director Christina Leal at cleal@beverlyschools.org or 978-921-6132 ext. 11129.
Danvers
Town officials on Sunday announced plans to expand its school lunch service during the closure to all Danvers residents in need. To receive a prepared lunch, email lunch@danvers.org by 9 a.m. each day with your name, address, number of family members and lunch choice. Staff and volunteers will deliver the meal to your home and leave it on your doorstep. Choose from turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, tuna salad and salad.
Grab-and-go lunches will also be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Danvers High School atrium, 60 Cabot Road, until school reopens.
Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District
The Nutrition Services department is working closely with ACORD food pantry and has developed a plan to assist students with meals during the closure.
On Tuesday, March 17, bags of groceries for families that indicate they need them will be distributed at the Winthrop Elementary School, 325 Bay Road, Hamilton, at 11 a.m. These bags will be similar to the ones offered during the summer, filled with perishable and non-perishable foods.
To participate, call 978-468-0398 or email c.donovan@hwschools.net and provide your name and the number of people in your household by Monday, March 16, at noon.
Salem
Starting Monday, March 16, breakfast and lunch will be available to all children under the age of 18, regardless of which school you attend, from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the following school locations:
Bates School: side door to the cafeteria, facing the playground
Bentley Academy: gym door near the big parking lot
Carlton Innovation School: main entrance
Collins Middle School: main entrance
Horace Mann Elementary School: second-floor entrance on the Salem High School side of the building, near the field
Saltonstall School: behind the school at the cafeteria entrance by the playground
Witchcraft Elementary School: main entrance
In addition, starting Monday, March 16, breakfast and lunch will be delivered by the Salem Public Schools transportation department for pickup from 9 to 10 a.m. to any Salem child under the age of 18 in the following locations:
1000 Loring Towers
Mack Park at Tremont Street
Salem Common
Pequot Highlands at First Street
Palmer Cove Park
Rainbow Terrace at 2 Rainbow Terrace
These meals will be packaged “grab-and-go” style by the Food Services Department. Staff will practice social distancing protocol at every location.
Whenever possible, send one family member (or as few as possible) to get meals for all children in the household. Do not come to the site if you or any of your household members are feeling ill or have been advised to self-quarantine.
Those who need further accommodations should contact the Food Service Department at 978-740-1230 to make specific arrangements.
Swampscott
Students who receive free or reduced lunch will be able to pick up a grab-and-go lunch Monday through Friday during the closure, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Swampscott High School side cafeteria door, 200 Essex St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.