Local school leaders should have some better answers on the future of public education in Massachusetts in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic Friday morning.
Superintendents throughout the state will get guidance Friday from the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on the most recent school mandate from Gov. Charlie Baker.
Baker announced on Wednesday that all state public and private schools would remain closed until May 4.
"This isn't an extended school vacation," Baker said in his announcement of the order. "During this long-term closure, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will work with school districts to further develop educational programming that students can use at home."
The state has scheduled a call with superintendents for 10 a.m. Friday, according to Marc Kerble, acting superintendent in Peabody. The call will focus on guidelines and recommendations for remote learning.
Districts have been grappling with the issue of remote learning for a couple of weeks now. As colleges throughout the region prepared to have students move classes to online work only, K-12 schools have struggled to put systems in place to do the same in the event of an extended suspension of the 2019-20 school year.
A recent School Committee meeting in Salem covered that in depth, with discussions on what grades in the district were already equipped with the devices necessary to pull off learning at home and where efforts needed to focus in order to get students without access to technology up and running online.
