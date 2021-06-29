SALEM — A 28-year-old Salem man died Saturday night after crashing his scooter along Fort Avenue, although there is still little information on the accident available two days later.
Salem police Chief Lucas Miller said police are investigating the incident along with the state police accident reconstruction team. Police have not released the victim’s name as of Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday. Miller said the scooter rider was in the two-way bike lane on Fort Avenue heading toward Salem Willows when he swerved to avoid a skateboarder heading in the opposite direction. The scooter then crossed both vehicle lanes. A press release from the department added that the rider “crashed his scooter into the sidewalk and (had) been thrown from the vehicle.”
Many things remain unclear about the accident, including why it wasn’t acknowledged by police until a day and a half after the incident took place, and why it was seemingly omitted from publicly available police logs released over the weekend.
Police first acknowledged the accident via a press release early Monday afternoon. The release described the crash as “a motor scooter accident,” and said the victim was taken to North Shore Medical Center, where he “later passed away from his injuries.”
Daily logs released to media by the Salem Police Department omit the presence of the crash. A message left with Capt. Fred Ryan, the department’s spokesman, regarding the timeline of the reporting of the incident, was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
Rider was ‘thrown off’ scooter
The accident was reported to police at 6:53 p.m. by a caller who said that “a scooter hit the curb” and that the rider “was thrown off the bike (sic), possibly into the woods,” a recording of the scanner broadcast reveals. Police quickly dispatched a second unit already on Essex Street after it was determined the first officer on the way “may need assistance down there with traffic.”
The victim was described as not conscious and showing signs of shallow breathing. The first officer on the scene suspected he may have had abdominal injuries, according to scanner audio.
Damage visible at the scene on Monday was consistent with the dispatcher’s comments the night of the crash, specifically that it took place in a bend in Fort Avenue by the corner of the South Essex Sewerage District property. On a walk-through of the scene, there were visible signs of where the scooter struck the sidewalk, as well as where the rider and scooter came to rest.
For much of the corridor, short bumps described as “armadillos” — due to their shape — separate the bike lanes from vehicle lanes. On Monday, four of these armadillos were missing from across the street where the scooter struck the sidewalk, although there was some indication they had been missing for some time. One other nearby armadillo, however, was broken into two pieces, with a clean metal bolt on the ground nearby.
Miller said it remains unclear whether the armadillo bumps played a role in the crash.
“There is one in the area,” he said, “but I don’t know whether it had anything to do with the accident.”
The crash, however, has magnified concerns from some residents over the safety of traffic mitigation measures installed along Fort Avenue, namely the armadillos. Over the years, some residents — including Ward 4 City Councilor Tim Flynn — have raised concerns about the bumps posing a safety risk for bicyclists and motorcyclists.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Salem police detectives at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter@DustinLucaSN.