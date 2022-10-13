BEVERLY — The Massachusetts Task Force 1 search-and-rescue team returned to Beverly on Wednesday under a warm fall sun that reminded one member of Florida. But that was the only comparison that held up between their home base and the devastation they left behind.
Forty-six members of the team spent 12 days in Fort Myers Beach assisting with the massive recovery and rescue effort in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their main mission was conducting searches for survivors or victims among the rubble of buildings that in some cases were carried from one neighborhood to another by flood waters.
“We had houses on top of houses on top of houses that had to be searched for victims,” task force leader Anita Arnum said. “Many people lost their homes down there and many people lost their lives down there. It was like a war zone.”
Arnum said Task Force 1 members walked a combined 90 miles on their missions. The group’s specially trained canines conducted 37 searches. Whenever one of the dogs detected what rescuers call “HR” — human remains — the task force notified local authorities to conduct the excavation.
Matt Mullen, a task force member who works for the Natick Fire Department, said there were no water marks on many of the houses because the water was higher than the buildings themselves.
“If you’ve never experienced the power of water, it gave you new respect for it,” he said.
Mike Collins, the commissioner of public services and engineering for the city of Beverly who recently joined Task Force 1, said many of the houses had been built on piles in an attempt to escape floodwaters. The storm left only the piles, “row after row” of them, he said.
“It was wholesale devastation,” Collins said. “There was so much loss. So much heartbreak.”
Arnum said Task Force 1 members were called to a monastery on a report that seven clergy members were missing. It turned out they had been safely evacuated.
Task Force 1, which is based at a site next to Beverly Airport, is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Search & Rescue task forces in the country. It includes about 200 volunteers from all six New England states who undergo voluntary training and are paid only when they respond to emergencies. Many team members are police, firefighters, doctors, paramedics, canine handlers and engineers.
Arnum, who is the deputy fire chief in Acton, thanked the many people back home who supported the team. When the task force got the call to go to Florida late at night on Sept. 30, night shift workers at the Stop & Shop on Elliott Street in Beverly opened the store so the team could buy about $1,000 worth of food to take with them.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” Arnum said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.