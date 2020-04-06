SALEM — Three finalists have emerged in the high school's principal search and interviews are being held this week with hopes of an appointment next week.
Interim high school principal Samantha Meier is joined as a finalist by leaders in two other nearby school districts for the permanent job: Russell Marino, current coordinator of Policy, Protocol and Curriculum for the Pentucket Regional School District; and Brenda Peña, an associate principal in Waltham Public Schools who previously served as dean of students and head of family engagement at Bentley Academy Charter School.
Interim district Superintendent Kathleen Smith posted the finalists to the school district's website Monday, while noting that the finalist interviews would be conducted remotely this week.
The escalating COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the search. According to Smith, the normal process at this point would include site visits and the candidates coming to public meetings in Salem. The interviews happening this week won't be public.
"Unfortunately, with the current Massachusetts state of emergency and current global pandemic guidelines, our revised timeline will not include on-site visits to Salem High School to meet with staff, students and parent focus groups," Smith wrote in the announcement. "However, I'm confident that (incoming Superintendent) Dr. Stephen Zrike and I will be able to complete the final interviews remotely."
Meier has seen popularity as the high school principal since her appointment last year. In the days following her appointment, she noted that her plan was to use the year-long position as part of her application for the full-time job.
Some negative attention came her way mid-March, however, when the high school had to close for a day after the district learned Meier had recently traveled to Paris, which at the time prompted her to self-quarantine for 14 days. It was a Level 3 country in coronavirus exposure at that point, though it was only a Level 2 at the time of her trip. The high school closure and quarantine came before the state or even the school district had made any decisions on system-wide closures to COVID-19, which by now are almost a month old. Meier never showed any symptoms, according to the district.
An appointment on a permanent hire is expected by the end of next week, ending April 17, for a start date of July 1, according to Smith.
FINALISTS AT A GLANCE
Russell Marino: Dr. Marino is currently the Coordinator of Policy, Protocol and Curriculum for the Pentucket Regional School District. Dr. Marino previously served as a principal for Merrimac School District from 2016-19.
Samantha Meier: Currently the interim principal at Salem High School, Dr. Meier previously served the Revere Public Schools in various leadership roles, spanning 2006-19. Most recently, Dr. Meier had served as a deputy principal (Revere HS) and principal (Garfield MS).
Brenda Peña: Currently Ms. Peña serves as Associate Principal in the Waltham Public Schools, a role she’s held since 2017. Previously, Ms. Peña worked as a School Social Worker for Lynn Public Schools and, prior to that, as the Dean of Students/Head of Family Engagement for the Bentley Academy Charter School.
