WELLFLEET — Despite a multi-day search for Matthew Silveira, the 32-year-old Beverly man who has been missing for more than a week, authorities appear to be no closer to finding him than they were Sunday when his car was found on Black Pond Road.
The land and water search for the Beverly landscape architect, who was first reported missing by his family on July 8, was suspended Tuesday night after nearly three days of negative results.
Wellfleet police said they had canvassed residents in the affluent, wooded neighborhood, roughly half-way between Route 6 and the Atlantic Ocean, but found no one who knew anything of Silveira, or why he might have been there.
Police said there were no signs of foul play in his vehicle or clues to his whereabouts.
Land and water searches of the Black Pond area were conducted by multiple state and area law enforcement as well as search and rescue teams and K-9 units. Flyovers were conducted by drones and the Massachusetts State Police Airwing.
They were suspended after authorities failed to find Silveira or uncover any clue as to what might have happened to him.
If anyone has had contact with Matthew Silveira since July 6, or has any idea of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.