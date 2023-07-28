With the summer heat spiking to end the week, some communities were quick to set up cooling options for residents Thursday as an estimated four-day heat wave kicked off.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Thursday afternoon warning of hot temperatures, high humidity, and bouts of heat illness in the days ahead. The advisory, as issued Thursday, was scheduled to end Friday, July 28, at 8 p.m.
Though humidity will remain high, forecasters expect temperatures to dip over the weekend, with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. A high of 87 was forecast for Beverly for Friday, a bit of a relief from the 91 degrees forecast for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the heat advisory read. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.”
The heat index, representing how much hotter it feels due to humidity levels, was expected to reach as high as 95 degrees for all of Essex County, as well as several other counties around the state, throughout the heat advisory period.
The Salem Fire Department, in concert with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Salem Y, set up “Soak the Kids” events from Wednesday to Friday for kids to cool off under the torrential showers of Salem fire engines. Friday’s events will run at Collins Cove Park from 1 to 2 p.m. and Palmer Cove Park from 3 to 4 p.m.
Beverly police Chief John LeLacheur issued a series of safety tips to help residents avoid heat illness and injuries.
- Drink plenty of fluids, like water, even if you do not feel thirsty, and avoid alcoholic beverages, drinks with caffeine and large amounts of sugar — these actually cause you to lose more body fluid.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out.
- If you’re outside, find shade and minimize direct exposure to the sun.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day, which is typically around 3 p.m.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
- Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach over 100 degrees, even on a 70-degree day.
- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.
- Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
For parents, LeLacheur also suggested:
- Limit playtime at peak sun exposure time and familiarize yourself with the signs of heat illnesses.
- Avoid burns. If playground equipment is hot to the touch, it is too hot for your child’s bare skin.
In Peabody, the Peter Torigian Senior Center was opened as a cooling center, along with all three branches of the Peabody Institute Library. Those cooling centers will be open Friday as well, with the senior center open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and library hours posted at peabodylibrary.org.
Over in Ipswich, officials outlined the public hours of Town Hall and the Ipswich Public Library, two town buildings doubling as cooling centers with water-filling stations.
“So come cool off,” the town posted to social media, “and say hi to some friends and neighbors or meet new ones!”
