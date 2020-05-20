Second community outreach meeting on Essex pot shop to be held online

ESSEX — BB Botanics, the company seeking to open a recreational marijuana facility in Essex, will host a virtual community outreach meeting via Zoom on Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to ask questions about the proposed business during an open Q&A session. Questions can also be sent beforehand to botanicsoutreach@gmail.com.
This will be the second community outreach meeting hosted by BB Botanics. At the first meeting, held last September, many residents voiced their displeasure with the company’s first choice for its facility, proposed for a property at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Harlow Street. Since the meeting, BB Botanics has shifted its focus to 242 John Wise Ave., a small business complex away from residential areas near the Ipswich line.
Currently, BB Botanics is working to secure building permits and a host agreement with the town.
CEO John Tremblay declined to speak with the Gloucester Times for this story. Blake Mensing, the company’s lawyer, could not be reached for comment.
This year’s Town Meeting, rescheduled for Monday, June 15, will dictate how future recreational marijuana facilities like BB Botanics will operate in Essex. Voters will determine if recreational marijuana businesses will need a license from the town to open stores, how many of these licenses the town be allowed to distribute, and shop setback requirements from residential, recreational and school areas.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
POT SHOP PARTICIPATION
What: BB Botanics Llc, the company wishing to open a recreational marijuana facility in Essex, will host a virtual community outreach meeting via Zoom. This meeting can be attended using a telephone, smart-device, and computer, however to see the presentation materials, an attendee will need to use a computer or smart-device with a screen.
When: Thursday, May 21, at 6 p.m.
How to participate: Join the Zoom Meeting by computer at https://questrom.zoom.us/j/97466316214?pwd=RFpyeTJCM0dqT3pYOEJRRnRoc2Rjdz09, or dial 1-646-876-9923 or 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID is 974 6631 6214 and password is 707050.