PEABODY — A worker was taken to Lahey Hospital Tuesday morning after falling at the Rousselot International gelatin plant on Allens Lane, police said.
The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fall, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m., said Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto, a spokesman for the Peabody Police Department.
An investigator from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and was at the scene on Tuesday morning, Bonaiuto said.
The incident on Tuesday occurred near storage tanks, in a different area of the plant than where a worker fell back in October.
That incident, which is also under investigation by OSHA, happened on Oct. 17, when a worker was rescued after falling 25 to 30 feet in an area near two large vats, officials said at the time.
The company did not return a message seeking comment on Thursday.
