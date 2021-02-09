Second suspect charged in Salem shooting

SALEM — Salem police have identified and arrested a second suspect in last month's shooting on Perkins Street.
Deven Kelley, 23, was arrested Friday in Malden on a warrant charging him with home invasion, two counts each of armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and firearms charges.
Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf during his arraignment Monday. Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman granted a request from prosecutors to detain Kelley without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Feb. 16.
The charges are identical to ones filed against the earlier named suspect, Wesly Jordan Alcin, also 23, of Everett. Alcin has not been located and there is still a warrant for his arrest.
The Jan. 24 shooting left a 30-year-old Salem woman and a 33-year-old Lynn man with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.
Both were still hospitalized as of Monday in stable condition, Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan said.
Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman said police were led to the suspects by information provided by witness interviews and by examining surveillance images from the area at the time of the shooting.
The apartment where the shooting occurred is owned by North Shore Community Development Corporation.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s location to call the Salem police Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978- 619-5627.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||