DANVERS — Monday was the last day of school for Ivan G. Smith Elementary School students. When those students return in the fall, it will be to a brand new, state-of-the-art building.
“We are very, very excited,” said Danvers Superintendent Lisa Dana. “I am thankful for the commitment from the town to our building projects. It shows their commitment to education.”
During a tour of the new Smith School, only a few hundred feet from the old building at 15 Labao Drive, Assistant Superintendent Keith Taverna emphasized the fact that the new building is designed to enhance the comfort of both teachers and children and to encourage collaboration among the students.
“In the past, schools were built for adults, but this is built for the kids,” he said, explaining that everything — from desks to toilets, cubbies to television screens — is built to be the appropriate size and height for children. “So it’s really a student-centered design, which isn’t always the case. Obviously schools back in the olden days, they weren’t built that way.”
Both Taverna and Dana also said the district worked with the architect and PMA Consultants to ensure the new building upheld the traditions of “flexibility and collaboration” which where promoted by the open-concept design of the 1970’s era original Smith School.
“We really tried to build into the new building the things which were valued here,” Dana said from the old building and motioned to its lack of traditional walls. This unique feature, Dana said, encouraged teachers to be flexible and adapt to the space.
Even though the new building has walls, many of the classrooms have large windows which look out into the hallways. This, Taverna said, allows teachers to break their classes up into smaller groups outside the classroom while still keeping on eye on all students.
Taverna said he believes teachers will be excited bring students into the hallways.
“We left room to have other furniture out in the halls,” he said and motioned to the counters and chairs pushed up against one side of a hallway. “The goal is that the kids can come out here and work in small groups. You can see the counters are built-in here.”
The hallways also feature “collaboration zones” which include seating, projectors, whiteboards and workspaces.
“Everything’s built around flexibility,” he said from inside one of the classrooms at the new school. “So you’ll see all of the desks are on wheels, the teacher’s table is on wheels, so everything can be moved to reconfigure the space.”
The school also includes a library with reading nooks built into the book shelves, a stage which straddles both the cafeteria and the gymnasium, rock-climbing walls where kids can release some excess energy and a “STEAM room” where kids can record podcasts, learn how to use a green screen and work on a variety of “messy” projects, Taverna said.
The new Smith, which takes into account the expected growth of the district, is “totally different” from any other school building Taverna has worked in, he said.
“I haven’t even been in many elementary schools that are even like this at all, so there’s credit to the architect and to the PMA team and to everybody coming together,” Taverna said. “But I personally am really, really excited to see it come to life. You do all the research, and now this is an opportunity to work with a blank slate to do it. It’s not a renovation project. It was a brand new building, so you really started with that blank slate of, ‘how would you design education if you had the opportunity?’ And this is it.”
The old Smith School is set to be demolished on July 12.
