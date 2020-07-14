SWAMPSCOTT — Select Board Member Don Hause will hold a Zoom forum on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to address the controversy that erupted when a former bartender accused Hause of being critical of the Black Lives Matter movement during a conversation the worker overheard at a restaurant.
"I think this will be a great opportunity for me to finally be able to engage the community on a 1:1 basis regarding any questions and/or concerns they may have regarding equality, discrimination, BLM, and other critical issues facing Swampscott (and the country today)," said Hause in an email. "I have been very frustrated in that I have been unjustly and unfairly accused of things I did not do, nor positions I do not support, but have not had a chance to engage in a dialogue directly (not via Facebook) with those that are making those representations."
The controversy began when former Mission on the Bay bartender Erik Heilman posted on Facebook that on June 11, he overheard Hause "talk about the illegitimacy of the BLM civil rights movement." Soon after the post, Heilman was fired from the restaurant for breaking the "unspoken code" of privacy in the hospitality industry. But Mission on the Bay's owner reversed course the next day, offering Heilman his job back and banning Hause from the restaurant.
Hause, who was reelected to the Select Board last year, is also facing a possible recall. A group of residents led by Nick Scibelli, 22, have been circulating a petition attempting to garner 1,708 signatures — 15% of registered voters — to trigger a recall election. Town Clerk Susan Duplin said Scibelli has until July 22 at 5 p.m. to submit the petition.
Scibelli, a 2016 graduate of Swampscott High, said Hause has shown a pattern that he is "ill-equipped" for the job of upholding residents' civil liberties.
"The big thing for us is that our motives extend beyond the alleged comments at Mission on the Bay," said Scibelli.
For instance, Scibelli said Hause did not sign a proclamation condemning police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers in May, an act that has sparked protests nationwide.
Hause, who condemned Floyd's killing and police brutality, said he did not immediately sign the proclamation because it was discussed at a meeting that took place two days after the town had its first Black Lives Matter protest, "and was also the time when I believe all the looting was going on in Boston." He said he also received the document two hours before the meeting.
Hause said he has since signed the proclamation.
Scibelli said he was glad Hause was holding the forum, but said it should have happened sooner. He said he has nothing personal against Hause but sees the recall effort as a matter of accountability.
Hause has several times addressed the Mission on the Bay controversy, including on the radio and on his Select Board campaign Facebook page. He said Heilman only heard snippets of a 90-minute conversation on a range of topics, from Black Lives Matter to the effect of COVID-19 on businesses. He feels he has been "inaccurately represented."
"Any comment I made regarding BLM was aimed at criticizing the radical factions of the BLM Movement, not the core principles of The Cause," Hause said.
When asked if he felt his privacy rights were violated, he said: "I think when one is having a private conversation anywhere there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, but I also agree that as a public official I need to be more thoughtful in how I express my opinions."
As for the recall, Hause said he supports Scibelli's and others' right to engage in the Democratic process, but he said the accusations against him "have simply been made up."
"My problem is that the basis for this petition is defamatory and baseless to say the least," Hause said.
To join the Zoom discussion, go to https://swampscottma.zoom.us/j/97939206087.