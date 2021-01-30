SWAMPSCOTT — The chair and vice-chair of Swampscott's Select Board have asked District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett to dismiss an assault and battery charge against a Black Lives Matter activist accused of hitting an 80-year-old Trump supporter at a protest outside the governor's home last month.
The Jan. 22 letter from Select Board Chair Peter Spellios and Vice-chair Polly Titcomb comes as police Chief Ron Madigan has asked for an independent review of the actions of the officers who arrested and decided to bring the charge against Ernst Jean-Jacques on Dec. 12. That investigation is ongoing.
"Although commendable, the Department’s investigation does not relieve Mr. Jean-Jacques of the injustices being leveled against him," Spellios and Titcomb wrote in the letter, which cites a series of issues that Jean-Jacques' defense attorney also raised. "We are writing you because you are in the best position to address these injustices by immediately dismissing the charges pending against Mr. Jean-Jacques."
The letter was written on Town of Swampscott letterhead, and both Spellios and Titcomb use their respective titles under their signatures. But in a footnote, the two officials say they are writing to Blodgett as the "individuals signing this letter, and not on behalf of the Town of Swampscott, the entire Swampscott Select Board, or any other member thereof."
Asked about the decision to write the letter and to do so on town letterhead, Spellios said in an email, "The letter was written in my capacity as a Select Board member and reflects my view as a person elected to represent Swampscott and to advocate for the best interest of Swampscott. I believe advocating for correcting an injustice that occurred in Swampscott is in the best interest of Swampscott."
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Blodgett, said it is "extremely unusual" for the district attorney's office to receive a request to dismiss a case from another public official.
She said Blodgett is constrained from responding by the state's rules of professional conduct for attorneys, which bar prosecutors from commenting or speaking outside court about pending cases.
Titcomb did not respond Friday to an email seeking further comment on what led her to write the letter.
The letter was copied to Jean-Jaques' attorney, Murat Erkan, who has argued that the initial police reports mischaracterized what can be seen in videos taken at the scene of the two protests, including a description of Jean-Jacques "punching" the woman when it appears he only waved his open hand toward her.
Erkan has also argued that the woman was the instigator of the confrontation, when she threw water on him. He said earlier this month that his client was trying to grab or push the water bottle out of her hand.
The letter mirrors much of what Erkan has publicly stated about the case.
"The video footage also reveals that, in response to having water thrown at him, Mr. Jean-Jacques swung an open hand in the direction of the mid-section of the alleged victim who was holding an intact water bottle," Spellios and Titcomb wrote. "The Department has taken the water bottle, then crushed, into evidence. The events shown on the video are consistent with Mr. Jean-Jacques’ statement ... just prior to his arrest, which was that he 'was just trying to take the water bottle from the lady' because she threw water on him."
Police later filed amended reports of the incident saying that video appears to show that Jean-Jacques "open hand slaps at" the woman.
After his arrest, police sought a complaint against Jean-Jacques in Lynn District Court. A clerk-magistrate found probable cause for a criminal complaint to be issued based on the initial police reports, and Jean-Jacques was arraigned before a judge on the charge.
Erkan has disputed that there was probable cause for the complaint. He wants the case to be dismissed.
The two officials also say they do not believe that there was probable cause for the charges to proceed. Both are licensed attorneys; Spellios specializes in land use and Titcomb in family law.
"Further delay in dismissing these charges continues to unfairly harm Mr. Jean-Jacques’ ability to maintain employment; earn a living, now and in the future; and his otherwise respectable reputation," Spellios and Titcomb wrote, going on to say that failing to dismiss the charges "will further compromise the public's confidence in our legal system" and in police.
Jean-Jacques, who lives in Haverhill, has been suspended from his job working with the elderly as a result of the charge, according to his lawyer.
The investigation by Madigan into the circumstances of the arrest has drawn some pushback from the union representing Swampscott police officers. The union posted a letter on social media defending their handling of the situation and of the weekly demonstrations across from Gov. Charlie Baker's home.
"When probable cause for a crime occurs, it is our obligation, under the oath we swore as officers of the law, to act in accordance with the judicial process, regardless of race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, age, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation, or political beliefs," the union wrote in a letter posted on their Facebook page two weeks ago.
The union said in its letter that the situation has become increasingly volatile since the demonstrations began last spring. The demonstrations were initially in response to Baker's shutdown orders early in the coronavirus pandemic, eventually evolving into pro-Trump events that drew counter-demonstrators from Black Lives Matter and other groups.
Besides Erkan, Spellios and Titcomb sent email copies of the letter to Madigan, town administrator Sean Fitzgerald and to the line prosecutor assigned to handle the case in Lynn District Court.
