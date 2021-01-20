DANVERS — Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting began with a moment of silence in honor of Patrick Ambrose, the former Danvers police chief who died unexpectedly on Jan. 16 at the age of 57. Only eight days before, Ambrose celebrated his retirement after more than 35 years in the department.
During the meeting, Town Manager Steve Bartha announced that a wake will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Peterson-O’Donnell Funeral Home at 167 Maple St. Members of the community are welcome to pay their respects, but they must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
“It’s a big loss, and it is a big hole in the community,” Bartha said. “Pat was a friend and he was a mentor.”
Bartha said previously Ambrose was at home about dinner time Saturday evening when he collapsed, due to what responders described as a “sudden medical emergency.” He was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The news of Ambrose’s sudden passing sparked an outpouring of support from residents, public safety, and officials from around the North Shore.
Each member of the Select Board used their closing comments on Tuesday night to express their grief and remember Ambrose.
“I first met Pat as a freshman in high school,” Board Member Bill Clark said. “I was fortunate to have him as a student for two years in class. He was a very interesting student, very highly motivated.”
Clark said it was an honor to watch Ambrose rise through the ranks of the Danvers Police Department, and he was happy to see Ambrose’s son, Patrick Ambrose Jr., follow in his father’s footsteps.
Board Member David Mills said he maintained a friendship with Ambrose for more than 40 years.
“Pat and I go back a long time. We took scuba diving classes together at the YMCA,” Mills said about the early days of their friendship.
Despite the fact that Ambrose was shy, Mills said, he was always “a champion for inclusion and the diversity committee.” He added that Ambrose was present when the Danvers Police Department first displayed a rainbow pride flag in front of their headquarters.
“I will always thank him and respect him for his commitment to true inclusion and to human rights,” Mills said.
Board Member Maureen Bernard said Brookline Bank at 107 High Street, Ambrose’s wife Wendy’s employer, is accepting gift cards to give to Ambrose’s family.
Gardener Trask and Daniel Bennett, both members of the board, also expressed their condolences.
“Condolences to his family, and to his family at the police department as well,” Trask said.
