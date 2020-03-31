BOSTON — Hair stylists, taxi drivers, food service workers and tens of thousands of other self-employed people are out of work as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and don't have a safety net because they're ineligible for unemployment benefits.
But is on the way.
The federal government is poised to extend unemployment to self-employed workers for up to 39 weeks, and boost them with an extra $600 weekly payment, as part of a $2 trillion economic stimulus package President Donald Trump signed into law.
On Saturday, President Trump agreed to Gov. Charlie Baker's request for the federal government issue a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts.
Baker said the challenge will be setting up an "alternate universe" to provide benefits to self-employed workers who haven't paid into the unemployment insurance fund.
"We're working to figure out how we will actually accept those folks, determine what their wages were in some legitimate way, and make sure that we can pay it out," he said.
Baker said the federal assistance is crucial to prevent those people from falling through the cracks, as the state tries to cushion the economic blow from the virus.
An unprecedented 3.28 million Americans filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, the most in more than half a century, according to the Department of Labor. In Massachusetts, there were 147,995 unemployment claims filed for the week that ended March 21, compared to 7,449 the previous week, according to federal data.
About 15.9 million Americans — 10% of the country's workforce — are self-employed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But those who don't have full-time employment or who own businesses that rely on people being in close proximity are unable to earn an income as the state government shut down non-essential services and enacted strict social distancing measures. That has sidelined barbers, hair stylists, taxi drivers and food service workers, among others.
Drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft are considered contract workers and also don't qualify for regular unemployment benefits.
"The 1.3 million Americans who drive and deliver with Uber are facing extraordinary economic challenges," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. "Those who've lost the opportunity to earn need and deserve this support."
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, said his office has been trying to help those made jobless by the outbreak, adding that many workers are falling through the cracks.
"There's a lot of people out there who do well in good times, but in times like this any nest-egg they had disappears quickly," he said. "They're really struggling."
