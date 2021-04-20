BEVERLY — The Beverly Senior Community Center has announced a new project called Supporting Caregivers.
As part of the project, Senior Center staff members have begun distributing no-cost resource/information bags full of items to help caregivers in their strenuous role.
The bags include a list of resources available for people caring for individuals with conditions ranging from Alzheimer's disease to cancer; "tips & hacks" by the AARP; resources available at the Beverly Public Library; a night light from the Beverly Fire Department; a water bottle from the Beverly Police Department; mindfulness exercises; and self-care items.
The bags include concrete ways to help caregivers and also give them a chance to connect with the outreach and social work team at the Senior Center. For more information, call the Senior Center at 978-921-6017 and ask to speak with Amanda Kirk, whose office hours are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.