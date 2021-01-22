DANVERS — The Registry of Motor Vehicles will continue its designated Wednesday appointment hours for customers ages 75 and older through March.
The special hours allow older residents to schedule appointments to renew their driver's licenses. In February, seniors can also make appointments at the RMV for registration and title services and transactions.
Residents in this age group are required to renew their driver's licenses in person.
The Danvers Registry, at 8 Newbury St. (Route 1), is among 17 RMV centers in the state offering designated senior service hours on Wednesdays. Masks and appointments are required at all Registry locations.
To make a reservation, go to Mass.Gov/RMV. Visit the Make/Cancel a Reservation transaction tab in the MyRMV Service Center and select “Senior Transaction” for all available RMV transactions. Reservations can be booked two weeks in advance.
Seniors can also email the RMV for assistance at MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us, or call 857-368-8005.
AAA members can renew their driver's license/ID or conduct other transactions at some AAA locations. More information is available at aaa.com/appointments.
||||