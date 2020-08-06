BEVERLY — One could say retired Beverly Hospital nurse Margaret "Peggy" Wilson has been knitting the fabric of the community together.
Wilson has overseen the Tuesday afternoon Knitting and Crocheting group at the Beverly Senior Center. Over the years, her nimble hands, along with those of about 30 knitters, have created thousands of baby blankets, hats and sweater sets for newborns, and afghans, shawls, hats, mittens, scarves and prayer squares for those in need of their warmth.
For her efforts, Wilson, 85, was honored Thursday as Beverly's Senior of the Year 2020 in an small, social distanced ceremony on the lawn adjacent to City Hall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The intimate, masked gathering was a far cry from the large celebration under a tent at Lynch Park for Senior Day in the Park, an event attendees hope to hold next summer.
But for Wilson, it was no less a surprise.
"Unbelievable," she said of the honor.
"I never, never thought I would be the senior of the year," added Wilson. "We have a lot of fun and we do a lot of work for people."
About 25 people, including her husband of 63 years, Auverne Wilson, plus family, friends, well-wishers, Senior Center staff and fellow knitters were in attendance along with Mayor Michael Cahill, police Chief John LeLacheur, City Council President Paul Guanci, and Brendan McCarthy, the legislative aide to state Rep. Jerry Parisella, D-Beverly.
Even her sister, Gertrude Chayer, 90, drove down from Maine to elbow bump and then hug her sister.
"So, Peggy, I have to say, this is exciting," Cahill said.
"It is," said Wilson, as Cahill read out a proclamation telling her life's story.
The Westbrook, Maine native attended nursing school at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She moved to Beverly in 1956 to marry her husband and start a career as a nurse at Beverly Hospital, where she mostly worked in the labor and delivery ward for 40 years.
Cahill said he remembers first seeing Wilson on the sidelines when he was in college refereeing summer soccer while her husband was coaching and their son was playing.
"Understanding now that you were working in the delivery room around the time I was born, maybe you remember seeing me sooner than that," joked Cahill, who named Aug. 6, 2020 in her honor in the city.
When she retired in the mid-1990s, Wilson began volunteering at the Senior Center and joined the knitting group, pursuing the hobby she had learned from her mother, said Senior Center Executive Director MaryAnn Holak.
"The nurse became a knitter," Holak said. The group began to knit and crochet hats, blankets and sweaters for newborns, and items for others.
Wilson acted as the liaison to deliver the hand-knit items to both Beverly and Salem hospitals' maternity units.
This year, the knitting group donated 2,721 hand-knit items to the hospitals. They also donated 70 afghans, 30 shawls and 2,160 hand-knit payer squares to hospice and palliative care provider Care Dimensions in Danvers. In addition, Winchester Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital received 439 chemo hats.
Mass General received 56 afghans, The River House homeless shelter in Beverly got 40 hat and scarf sets and 10 pairs of mittens, while Beverly schools got 211 hat and mitten sets, 37 hat and scarf sets, 50 scarfs and 20 hats for older boys. The Girdler House, a home for elderly women, received 15 lap robes and Meals on Wheels clients received a Christmas gift for the group.
Essex County Sheriff's Department Assistant Superintendent Maurice Pratt said he was struck by a line in her story about how the group received two donations, one for $100 and one for $500, from those grateful for receiving afghans, and a suggestion was made about having a party with the money.
"And, Peggy at the head of the knitting group said: 'Nope, nope. We'll take that money and buy supplies so we can make even more items for those in need,'" Pratt said, "And that kind of sums up who you are, Peggy, so thank you for all you do."
Ruth Lindsay, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program director with the nonprofit SeniorCare, Inc., which helps collect the knit items to distribute, said Wilson has volunteered more than 3,000 hours in the past four years for the program.
"I think she earned it," her husband said of the honor.
The couple have three grown children, Laurie, Linda and Tom, and two grandchildren, Beth and Eric Ramsdell.
"I know she doesn't do it for the honor," said Tom Wilson of Beverly about his mother's knitting, which she has done all his life. "She does it because it helps people."
||||